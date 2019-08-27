Listen Live Sports

Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

August 27, 2019 12:04 am
 
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 19 22 19 Totals 37 4 11 4
Semien ss 6 1 2 7 Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1
Pinder ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Soler dh-rf 4 0 2 1
Grossman rf 5 1 1 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 2 2 2 Gordon lf-p 3 0 0 0
Joseph 3b 1 0 0 0 Arteaga p 1 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 2 3 2 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0
Herrmann ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Canha cf 6 2 3 0 Viloria c 4 0 1 0
Brown lf-1b 6 2 2 1 Starling rf-lf 4 2 3 0
Davis dh 5 3 3 2 Phillips cf 4 1 1 2
Profar 2b 4 3 2 2 Lopez ss 4 1 2 0
Phegley c 5 3 4 3
Oakland 055 131 121 19
Kansas City 020 010 001 4

DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Chapman (33), Olson (18), Lopez (17). 3B_Semien (6). HR_Semien (23), Profar (16), Chapman (30), Davis (19), Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bailey W,7-6 6 8 3 3 0 3
Puk 2 1 0 0 1 2
Trivino 1 2 1 1 1 2
Kansas City
Keller L,7-14 1 1-3 3 5 5 3 1
Gordon 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 0
López 1 2-3 5 5 5 0 3
Zimmer 1 1-3 6 4 4 1 1
Staumont 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3
Arteaga 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Bailey, Zimmer.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:37. A_13,595 (37,903).

