Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|19
|22
|19
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|
|Semien ss
|6
|1
|2
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pinder ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gordon lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joseph 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrmann ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha cf
|6
|2
|3
|0
|
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf-1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Starling rf-lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Davis dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Profar 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Phegley c
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|055
|131
|121
|—
|19
|Kansas City
|020
|010
|001
|—
|4
DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Chapman (33), Olson (18), Lopez (17). 3B_Semien (6). HR_Semien (23), Profar (16), Chapman (30), Davis (19), Phillips (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bailey W,7-6
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Puk
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,7-14
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Gordon
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|López
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Arteaga
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Bailey, Zimmer.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:37. A_13,595 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.