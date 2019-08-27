Listen Live Sports

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

August 27, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 33 1 9 1
Semien ss 4 1 2 1 Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Dozier rf 4 1 1 0
Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Gordon lf 4 0 2 1
Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0
Pinder rf 3 0 0 1 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 0
Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 0 1 0
Brown lf 4 0 0 0 Viloria c 4 0 1 0
Phegley c 3 1 1 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Oakland 110 000 000 2
Kansas City 000 001 000 1

E_Cuthbert (10). DP_Oakland 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Phegley (17), Chapman (34), O’Hearn (9), Gordon (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers W,13-3 5 1-3 8 1 1 2 5
Petit H,25 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria H,16 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hendriks S,16-20 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Montgomery L,2-5 6 1-3 5 2 1 3 6
McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Montgomery (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_13,669 (37,903).

