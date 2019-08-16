Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, Houston 2

August 16, 2019 2:44 pm
 
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 47 2 9 2 Totals 45 3 8 3
Springer cf 6 0 1 0 Semien ss 5 1 2 1
Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 Grossman lf 6 0 1 1
Brantley lf 6 1 2 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 0 2 0 Davis dh 5 0 0 0
Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Profar pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Díaz ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Canha cf 5 1 3 1
Correa ss 5 0 0 1 Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 Joseph 2b 5 1 1 0
Chirinos c 6 0 1 0 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 5 0 1 0
Houston 000 002 000 000 0 2
Oakland 000 011 000 000 1 3

E_Chirinos (5), Joseph (1), Chapman (8). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Brantley 2 (37), Alvarez (15), Semien (31), Chapman (29). HR_Canha (18), Semien (20). SF_Correa (4). S_Herrmann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 7 4 2 2 0 11
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rondón 1 2 0 0 0 0
Sneed L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Oakland
Roark 6 6 2 2 3 3
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 2 0 0 0 1 2
Trivino W,4-5 3 1 0 0 1 4

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:13. A_22,768 (46,765).

