Oakland 8, Houston 4

August 17, 2019 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 35 8 13 8
Springer rf 5 0 2 0 Semien ss 5 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 1 1
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 2 3 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 Olson 1b 4 1 2 2
Alvarez dh 3 2 2 3 Canha cf 4 0 2 3
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Pinder pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 Joseph 2b 4 1 1 0
Phegley c 4 1 2 0
Houston 002 010 010 4
Oakland 005 030 00x 8

DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Bregman (25), Chapman 2 (31), Piscotty (16). HR_Alvarez 2 (19). SF_Alvarez (2), Piscotty (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Armenteros L,1-1 4 7 5 5 1 3
Devenski 1 2 3 3 1 0
McHugh 2 3 0 0 1 2
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt W,9-5 6 8 3 3 2 4
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Devenski (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:04. A_21,428 (46,765).

Sports News

