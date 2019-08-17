Oakland 8, Houston 4

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joseph 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Houston
|002
|010
|010
|—
|4
|Oakland
|005
|030
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Bregman (25), Chapman 2 (31), Piscotty (16). HR_Alvarez 2 (19). SF_Alvarez (2), Piscotty (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Armenteros L,1-1
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Devenski
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|McHugh
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,9-5
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Devenski (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:04. A_21,428 (46,765).
