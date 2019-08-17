Listen Live Sports

Oakland 8, Houston 4

August 17, 2019 4:18 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 4 2 5
Springer rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .294
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275
Alvarez dh 3 2 2 3 0 1 .344
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .148
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 13 8 3 6
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Grossman lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .249
Chapman 3b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .264
Olson 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .259
Canha cf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .262
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .246
1-Pinder pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Joseph 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Phegley c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247
Houston 002 010 010_4 10 0
Oakland 005 030 00x_8 13 0

1-ran for Piscotty in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Bregman (25), Chapman 2 (31), Piscotty (16). HR_Alvarez (19), off Bassitt; Alvarez (19), off Buchter. RBIs_Bregman (80), Alvarez 3 (55), Grossman (34), Chapman (70), Olson 2 (60), Canha 3 (39), Piscotty (41). SF_Alvarez, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa, Springer, Maldonado, Bregman); Oakland 5 (Olson, Davis, Canha, Phegley). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Marisnick, Brantley, Joseph. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Armenteros, L, 1-1 4 7 5 5 1 3 73 4.00
Devenski 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 4.82
McHugh 2 3 0 0 1 2 41 4.99
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 9-5 6 8 3 3 2 4 116 3.61
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.67
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.38
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.56

HBP_Devenski (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:04. A_21,428 (46,765).

