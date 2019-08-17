Oakland 8, Houston 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|2
|5
|
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.344
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|3
|6
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.249
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Pinder pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Joseph 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Houston
|002
|010
|010_4
|10
|0
|Oakland
|005
|030
|00x_8
|13
|0
1-ran for Piscotty in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Bregman (25), Chapman 2 (31), Piscotty (16). HR_Alvarez (19), off Bassitt; Alvarez (19), off Buchter. RBIs_Bregman (80), Alvarez 3 (55), Grossman (34), Chapman (70), Olson 2 (60), Canha 3 (39), Piscotty (41). SF_Alvarez, Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa, Springer, Maldonado, Bregman); Oakland 5 (Olson, Davis, Canha, Phegley). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Oakland 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Marisnick, Brantley, Joseph. GIDP_Maldonado.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armenteros, L, 1-1
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|73
|4.00
|Devenski
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|4.82
|McHugh
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|4.99
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.50
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 9-5
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|116
|3.61
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.67
|Buchter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.38
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.56
HBP_Devenski (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:04. A_21,428 (46,765).
