Oakland 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|2
|9
|2
|5
|12
|
|Springer cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Brantley lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.339
|1-Marisnick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Díaz ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.305
|Chirinos c
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|3
|8
|3
|1
|19
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.271
|Grossman lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|2-Profar pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Joseph 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Houston
|000
|002
|000
|000
|0_2
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|011
|000
|000
|1_3
|8
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Marisnick in the 10th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th. 2-ran for Davis in the 12th.
E_Chirinos (5), Joseph (1), Chapman (8). LOB_Houston 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Brantley 2 (37), Alvarez (15), Semien (31), Chapman (29). HR_Canha (18), off Verlander; Semien (20), off Verlander. RBIs_Correa (56), Gurriel (85), Canha (36), Semien (57), Grossman (33). SF_Correa. S_Herrmann.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Gurriel 2, Correa, Díaz, Chirinos); Oakland 4 (Olson, Grossman, Piscotty). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Oakland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Springer, Grossman, Olson. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|101
|2.81
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.61
|Osuna
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.98
|Harris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.72
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.64
|Rondón
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.64
|Sneed, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.26
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|102
|2.55
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.76
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.76
|Soria
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|43
|4.79
|Trivino, W, 4-5
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|41
|4.85
IBB_off Trivino (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_4:13. A_22,768 (46,765).
