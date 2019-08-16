Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 3, Houston 2

August 16, 2019 2:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 2 9 2 5 12
Springer cf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .292
Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .301
Brantley lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .332
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .274
Alvarez dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .339
1-Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249
a-Díaz ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Correa ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .284
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 1 1 .305
Chirinos c 6 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 3 8 3 1 19
Semien ss 5 1 2 1 1 2 .271
Grossman lf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .249
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .259
Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .224
2-Profar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Canha cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .258
Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Joseph 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197
Houston 000 002 000 000 0_2 9 1
Oakland 000 011 000 000 1_3 8 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Marisnick in the 10th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th. 2-ran for Davis in the 12th.

Advertisement

E_Chirinos (5), Joseph (1), Chapman (8). LOB_Houston 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Brantley 2 (37), Alvarez (15), Semien (31), Chapman (29). HR_Canha (18), off Verlander; Semien (20), off Verlander. RBIs_Correa (56), Gurriel (85), Canha (36), Semien (57), Grossman (33). SF_Correa. S_Herrmann.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Gurriel 2, Correa, Díaz, Chirinos); Oakland 4 (Olson, Grossman, Piscotty). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Oakland 2 for 10.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Runners moved up_Springer, Grossman, Olson. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 7 4 2 2 0 11 101 2.81
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.61
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.98
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.72
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.64
Rondón 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.64
Sneed, L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 4.26
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 6 6 2 2 3 3 102 2.55
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.76
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.76
Soria 2 0 0 0 1 2 43 4.79
Trivino, W, 4-5 3 1 0 0 1 4 41 4.85

IBB_off Trivino (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:13. A_22,768 (46,765).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US