Oakland 3, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 2 9 2 5 12 Springer cf 6 0 1 0 0 3 .292 Altuve 2b 6 0 1 0 0 2 .301 Brantley lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .332 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 2 1 .274 Alvarez dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .339 1-Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 a-Díaz ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Correa ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .284 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 1 1 1 .305 Chirinos c 6 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .265

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 3 8 3 1 19 Semien ss 5 1 2 1 1 2 .271 Grossman lf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .249 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .259 Olson 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .224 2-Profar pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Canha cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .258 Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Joseph 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Herrmann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .197

Houston 000 002 000 000 0_2 9 1 Oakland 000 011 000 000 1_3 8 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Marisnick in the 10th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th. 2-ran for Davis in the 12th.

E_Chirinos (5), Joseph (1), Chapman (8). LOB_Houston 12, Oakland 6. 2B_Brantley 2 (37), Alvarez (15), Semien (31), Chapman (29). HR_Canha (18), off Verlander; Semien (20), off Verlander. RBIs_Correa (56), Gurriel (85), Canha (36), Semien (57), Grossman (33). SF_Correa. S_Herrmann.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Gurriel 2, Correa, Díaz, Chirinos); Oakland 4 (Olson, Grossman, Piscotty). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Oakland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Springer, Grossman, Olson. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 7 4 2 2 0 11 101 2.81 Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.61 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.98 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.72 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.64 Rondón 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 3.64 Sneed, L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 4.26

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 6 6 2 2 3 3 102 2.55 Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.76 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.76 Soria 2 0 0 0 1 2 43 4.79 Trivino, W, 4-5 3 1 0 0 1 4 41 4.85

IBB_off Trivino (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_4:13. A_22,768 (46,765).

