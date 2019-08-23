Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|3
|4
|2
|
|Pinder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joseph 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|000
|010
|101
|—
|3
|Oakland
|302
|000
|00x
|—
|5
DP_New York 2, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Judge (13), Torres (21), Semien (34), Piscotty (17). 3B_Grossman (2). HR_Torres 2 (31).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tanaka L,9-7
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Cessa
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark W,2-1
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Diekman H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soria S,1-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Tanaka, Roark.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:51. A_24,758 (46,765).
