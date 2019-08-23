Listen Live Sports

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

August 23, 2019 12:38 am
 
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 5 10 5
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0
Judge rf 3 0 2 0 Grossman lf 3 2 2 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1
Urshela dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Canha cf 4 0 2 2
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 2 1
Torres 2b 4 3 4 2 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 4 0 1 1 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0
Phegley c 3 0 1 0
New York 000 010 101 3
Oakland 302 000 00x 5

DP_New York 2, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Judge (13), Torres (21), Semien (34), Piscotty (17). 3B_Grossman (2). HR_Torres 2 (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka L,9-7 6 8 5 5 2 5
Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Roark W,2-1 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7
Diekman H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino H,15 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soria S,1-5 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Tanaka, Roark.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_24,758 (46,765).

