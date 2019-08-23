Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.336
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Torres 2b
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|2
|6
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Grossman lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Pinder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Joseph 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|New York
|000
|010
|101_3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|302
|000
|00x_5
|10
|0
LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Judge (13), Torres (21), Semien (34), Piscotty (17). 3B_Grossman (2). HR_Torres (31), off Roark; Torres (31), off Soria. RBIs_Tauchman (45), Torres 2 (75), Olson (63), Canha 2 (43), M.Chapman (71), Piscotty (44).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, Tauchman, LeMahieu); Oakland 2 (Phegley, Davis). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ford, Joseph, Pinder. GIDP_Gardner, M.Chapman, Davis.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Ford; Gregorius, Torres, Ford); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 9-7
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|109
|4.68
|Cessa
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.23
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|95
|2.63
|Diekman, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.52
|Trivino, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.67
|Soria, S, 1-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.94
WP_Tanaka, Roark.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:51. A_24,758 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.