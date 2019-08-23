Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 1 10 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .331 Judge rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .264 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Urshela dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .336 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Torres 2b 4 3 4 2 0 0 .288 Tauchman lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .299 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 2 6 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Grossman lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .254 M.Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Canha cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .269 Piscotty rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .254 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244

New York 000 010 101_3 8 0 Oakland 302 000 00x_5 10 0

LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Judge (13), Torres (21), Semien (34), Piscotty (17). 3B_Grossman (2). HR_Torres (31), off Roark; Torres (31), off Soria. RBIs_Tauchman (45), Torres 2 (75), Olson (63), Canha 2 (43), M.Chapman (71), Piscotty (44).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, Tauchman, LeMahieu); Oakland 2 (Phegley, Davis). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ford, Joseph, Pinder. GIDP_Gardner, M.Chapman, Davis.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Ford; Gregorius, Torres, Ford); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, L, 9-7 6 8 5 5 2 5 109 4.68 Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1 27 4.23

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, W, 2-1 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7 95 2.63 Diekman, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.52 Trivino, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.67 Soria, S, 1-5 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.94

WP_Tanaka, Roark.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_24,758 (46,765).

