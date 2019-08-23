Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

August 23, 2019 12:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 10
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .331
Judge rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .264
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Urshela dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .336
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Torres 2b 4 3 4 2 0 0 .288
Tauchman lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .299
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 2 6
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Grossman lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .254
M.Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .258
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262
Canha cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .269
Piscotty rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244
New York 000 010 101_3 8 0
Oakland 302 000 00x_5 10 0

LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Judge (13), Torres (21), Semien (34), Piscotty (17). 3B_Grossman (2). HR_Torres (31), off Roark; Torres (31), off Soria. RBIs_Tauchman (45), Torres 2 (75), Olson (63), Canha 2 (43), M.Chapman (71), Piscotty (44).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Urshela, Tauchman, LeMahieu); Oakland 2 (Phegley, Davis). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ford, Joseph, Pinder. GIDP_Gardner, M.Chapman, Davis.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Ford; Gregorius, Torres, Ford); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien, Olson).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 9-7 6 8 5 5 2 5 109 4.68
Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1 27 4.23
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 2-1 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7 95 2.63
Diekman, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.52
Trivino, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.67
Soria, S, 1-5 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 4.94

WP_Tanaka, Roark.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:51. A_24,758 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow