Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

August 21, 2019 1:07 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 11 2 0 13
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .338
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265
Sánchez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .338
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .265
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Tauchman cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .293
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 9 5 4 9
Semien ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .273
Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .251
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Olson 1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .265
Canha cf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .266
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .220
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Herrmann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .203
New York 100 000 010_2 11 1
Oakland 310 002 00x_6 9 0

E_Maybin (2). LOB_New York 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Tauchman (17), Semien 2 (33), Canha (12). HR_Sánchez (28), off Bailey; Judge (13), off Soria; Olson (26), off Germán; Canha (19), off Germán. RBIs_Sánchez (66), Judge (34), Olson 2 (62), Canha (40), Semien (59), Piscotty (42).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Torres, Gregorius, Tauchman, LeMahieu); Oakland 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_LeMahieu, Piscotty, Olson.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Gregorius, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 16-3 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 7 99 4.15
Loaisiga 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 40 5.12
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 4-2 5 2-3 7 1 1 0 8 108 5.68
Petit, H, 23 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.51
Soria 1 2 1 1 0 3 14 4.87
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.52

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-0, Petit 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:49. A_21,471 (46,765).

