Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 11 2 0 13 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .338 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265 Sánchez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .338 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .265 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Tauchman cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .293

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 9 5 4 9 Semien ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .273 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .251 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Olson 1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .265 Canha cf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .266 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .220 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246 Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Herrmann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .203

New York 100 000 010_2 11 1 Oakland 310 002 00x_6 9 0

E_Maybin (2). LOB_New York 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Tauchman (17), Semien 2 (33), Canha (12). HR_Sánchez (28), off Bailey; Judge (13), off Soria; Olson (26), off Germán; Canha (19), off Germán. RBIs_Sánchez (66), Judge (34), Olson 2 (62), Canha (40), Semien (59), Piscotty (42).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Torres, Gregorius, Tauchman, LeMahieu); Oakland 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_LeMahieu, Piscotty, Olson.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Gregorius, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, L, 16-3 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 7 99 4.15 Loaisiga 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 40 5.12

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, W, 4-2 5 2-3 7 1 1 0 8 108 5.68 Petit, H, 23 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.51 Soria 1 2 1 1 0 3 14 4.87 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.52

Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-0, Petit 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:49. A_21,471 (46,765).

