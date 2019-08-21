Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|0
|13
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|5
|4
|9
|
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|Canha cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.220
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Pinder rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Joseph 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Herrmann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|New York
|100
|000
|010_2
|11
|1
|Oakland
|310
|002
|00x_6
|9
|0
E_Maybin (2). LOB_New York 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Tauchman (17), Semien 2 (33), Canha (12). HR_Sánchez (28), off Bailey; Judge (13), off Soria; Olson (26), off Germán; Canha (19), off Germán. RBIs_Sánchez (66), Judge (34), Olson 2 (62), Canha (40), Semien (59), Piscotty (42).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Torres, Gregorius, Tauchman, LeMahieu); Oakland 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_LeMahieu, Piscotty, Olson.
DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Gregorius, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu); Oakland 1 (Olson, Semien).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 16-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|7
|99
|4.15
|Loaisiga
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|40
|5.12
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 4-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|108
|5.68
|Petit, H, 23
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.51
|Soria
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|14
|4.87
|Hendriks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.52
Inherited runners-scored_Loaisiga 1-0, Petit 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:49. A_21,471 (46,765).
