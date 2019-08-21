Listen Live Sports

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

August 21, 2019 1:07 am
 
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 11 2 Totals 30 6 9 5
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 0 2 1
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 Grossman lf 3 1 1 0
Sánchez dh 4 1 1 1 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 Olson 1b 3 2 2 2
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 0 Canha cf 3 2 2 1
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1
Romine c 4 0 0 0 Pinder rf 0 0 0 0
Tauchman cf 4 0 2 0 Joseph 2b 3 0 0 0
Herrmann c 3 1 1 0
New York 100 000 010 2
Oakland 310 002 00x 6

E_Maybin (2). DP_New York 2, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Tauchman (17), Semien 2 (33), Canha (12). HR_Sánchez (28), Judge (13), Olson (26), Canha (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán L,16-3 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 7
Loaisiga 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Oakland
Bailey W,4-2 5 2-3 7 1 1 0 8
Petit H,23 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Soria 1 2 1 1 0 3
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:49. A_21,471 (46,765).

