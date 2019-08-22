Listen Live Sports

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

August 22, 2019 1:22 am
 
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 30 6 6 6
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 1 1 2
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 Canha cf 4 0 1 1
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 1 Pinder lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 1
Tauchman cf 2 0 2 2 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0
Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 1 1 2
Ford dh 4 1 3 1 Profar 2b 3 1 1 0
Wade pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 1 1 0 0
New York 010 001 200 4
Oakland 022 011 00x 6

E_Pinder (4). DP_New York 0, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 10, Oakland 3. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Profar (18). HR_Ford (5), Davis (18), Semien (22), Piscotty (13). SF_Tauchman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ L,10-8 4 4 5 5 2 4
Green 3 2 1 1 0 2
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Fiers W,12-3 5 1-3 6 2 2 3 4
Diekman H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Petit H,24 1 2 2 2 0 2
Treinen H,2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Puk H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hendriks S,15-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Happ pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Petit pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Happ (Phegley).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:02. A_22,017 (46,765).

