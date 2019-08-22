Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 4 9 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .334 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .234 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .340 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .269 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Tauchman cf 2 0 2 2 1 0 .300 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .301 Ford dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .200 1-Wade pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 6 6 2 7 Semien ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .273 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Canha cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .266 Pinder lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .250 Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Davis dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .220 Profar 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .205 Phegley c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .243

New York 010 001 200_4 11 0 Oakland 022 011 00x_6 6 1

1-ran for Ford in the 8th.

E_Pinder (4). LOB_New York 10, Oakland 3. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Profar (18). HR_Ford (5), off Petit; Davis (18), off Happ; Semien (22), off Happ; Piscotty (13), off Green. RBIs_Tauchman 2 (44), Ford (9), Gregorius (39), Davis 2 (55), Semien 2 (61), Canha (41), Piscotty (43). SF_Tauchman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Maybin 2, Torres, Judge); Oakland 2 (Pinder). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Oakland 1 for 4.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, L, 10-8 4 4 5 5 2 4 80 5.58 Green 3 2 1 1 0 2 35 5.44 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.64

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 12-3 5 1-3 6 2 2 3 4 82 3.46 Diekman, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86 Petit, H, 24 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 2.74 Treinen, H, 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 5 4.64 Puk, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 0.00 Hendriks, S, 15-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.48

Inherited runners-scored_Green 3-1, Diekman 3-1, Petit 2-0, Treinen 1-1, Hendriks 2-0. HBP_Happ (Phegley).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:02. A_22,017 (46,765).

