Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|4
|9
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.334
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Tauchman cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.301
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Wade pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|2
|7
|
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Pinder lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Profar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Phegley c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|New York
|010
|001
|200_4
|11
|0
|Oakland
|022
|011
|00x_6
|6
|1
1-ran for Ford in the 8th.
E_Pinder (4). LOB_New York 10, Oakland 3. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Profar (18). HR_Ford (5), off Petit; Davis (18), off Happ; Semien (22), off Happ; Piscotty (13), off Green. RBIs_Tauchman 2 (44), Ford (9), Gregorius (39), Davis 2 (55), Semien 2 (61), Canha (41), Piscotty (43). SF_Tauchman.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Maybin 2, Torres, Judge); Oakland 2 (Pinder). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Oakland 1 for 4.
GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, L, 10-8
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|80
|5.58
|Green
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|5.44
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.64
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 12-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|82
|3.46
|Diekman, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|Petit, H, 24
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|2.74
|Treinen, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.64
|Puk, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Hendriks, S, 15-19
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.48
Inherited runners-scored_Green 3-1, Diekman 3-1, Petit 2-0, Treinen 1-1, Hendriks 2-0. HBP_Happ (Phegley).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:02. A_22,017 (46,765).
