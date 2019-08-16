Listen Live Sports

Oakland 7, Houston 6

August 16, 2019 12:49 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 6 2 3
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .295
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Brantley lf 4 3 3 2 0 0 .332
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .277
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .332
Correa ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .290
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .306
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 8 7 2 6
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Chapman 3b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .260
Olson 1b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .260
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Joseph 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .429
Pinder cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Herrmann c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .209
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Houston 000 211 110_6 7 0
Oakland 000 402 01x_7 8 0

LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (29), off Fiers; Correa 2 (19), off Fiers; Brantley (18), off Fiers; Brantley (18), off Treinen; Olson 2 (25), off Sanchez; Joseph (1), off Sanchez; Chapman (29), off Sanchez; Chapman (29), off Devenski. RBIs_Bregman 2 (79), Correa 2 (55), Brantley 2 (74), Olson 4 (58), Joseph (2), Chapman 2 (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Oakland 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 0; Oakland 1 for 3.

LIDP_Pinder. GIDP_Altuve, Semien.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Altuve); Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 5 1-3 7 6 6 2 3 86 3.86
Rondón 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.72
Devenski, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 3 16 4.42
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 6 6 5 5 1 3 87 3.46
Petit, H, 22 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.60
Treinen, BS, 16-19 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.86
Diekman, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.79
Hendriks, S, 14-18 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Rondón 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:35. A_15,323 (46,765).

