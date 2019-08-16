Oakland 7, Houston 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|2
|3
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Brantley lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.332
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|2
|6
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.260
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Joseph 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Pinder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Herrmann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Houston
|000
|211
|110_6
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|402
|01x_7
|8
|0
LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (29), off Fiers; Correa 2 (19), off Fiers; Brantley (18), off Fiers; Brantley (18), off Treinen; Olson 2 (25), off Sanchez; Joseph (1), off Sanchez; Chapman (29), off Sanchez; Chapman (29), off Devenski. RBIs_Bregman 2 (79), Correa 2 (55), Brantley 2 (74), Olson 4 (58), Joseph (2), Chapman 2 (69).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Oakland 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 0; Oakland 1 for 3.
LIDP_Pinder. GIDP_Altuve, Semien.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Altuve); Oakland 1 (Semien, Joseph, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|86
|3.86
|Rondón
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.72
|Devenski, L, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|4.42
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|87
|3.46
|Petit, H, 22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.60
|Treinen, BS, 16-19
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.86
|Diekman, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.79
|Hendriks, S, 14-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Rondón 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:35. A_15,323 (46,765).
