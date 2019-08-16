Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 7, Houston 6

August 16, 2019 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 31 7 8 7
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0
Brantley lf 4 3 3 2 Chapman 3b 4 3 3 2
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 Olson 1b 4 2 2 4
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 2 2 2 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Joseph 2b 3 1 2 1
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Pinder cf 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Herrmann c 2 0 0 0
Garneau c 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 211 110 6
Oakland 000 402 01x 7

DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (29), Correa 2 (19), Brantley 2 (18), Olson 2 (25), Joseph (1), Chapman 2 (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Sanchez 5 1-3 7 6 6 2 3
Rondón 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Devenski, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 3
Oakland
Fiers 6 6 5 5 1 3
Petit, H, 22 1 0 0 0 1 0
Treinen, BS, 16-19 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Diekman, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks, S, 14-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

Advertisement

T_2:35. A_15,323 (46,765).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US