Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 12 8 3 8 Semien ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .276 M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .259 Olson 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .264 Canha cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .276 Pinder rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .239 a-Brown ph-lf 3 1 3 3 0 0 .455 Phegley c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Profar 2b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .216 Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Grossman lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 1 2 5 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .335 Judge rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282

Oakland 010 003 202_8 12 0 New York 001 100 000_2 6 0

a-doubled for Pinder in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 8, New York 6. 2B_Brown (3), Profar (21), Olson (19). 3B_Canha (3). HR_Profar (18), off Sabathia; Semien (25), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Profar 3 (59), Brown 3 (7), Canha (49), Semien (73), Gregorius (45). SB_M.Chapman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Grossman, Profar); New York 2 (Sánchez, Judge). RISP_Oakland 5 for 11; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Neuse, Romine, Tauchman. GIDP_Canha, Tauchman.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 11-9 6 6 2 2 2 1 86 4.04 Petit 2 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.93 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.77

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 3 1 1 1 2 2 48 4.93 Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1 37 3.99 Kahnle, L, 3-1, BS, 0-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 3.19 Gearrin 1 3 2 2 0 0 30 9.00 Cortes Jr. 2 3 2 2 1 4 49 4.58

HBP_Sabathia (Olson), Kahnle (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:02. A_47,265 (47,309).

