Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|3
|8
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Canha cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|a-Brown ph-lf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.455
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.216
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Grossman lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|2
|5
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.335
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Oakland
|010
|003
|202_8
|12
|0
|New York
|001
|100
|000_2
|6
|0
a-doubled for Pinder in the 6th.
LOB_Oakland 8, New York 6. 2B_Brown (3), Profar (21), Olson (19). 3B_Canha (3). HR_Profar (18), off Sabathia; Semien (25), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Profar 3 (59), Brown 3 (7), Canha (49), Semien (73), Gregorius (45). SB_M.Chapman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Grossman, Profar); New York 2 (Sánchez, Judge). RISP_Oakland 5 for 11; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Neuse, Romine, Tauchman. GIDP_Canha, Tauchman.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 11-9
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|86
|4.04
|Petit
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.93
|Treinen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.77
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|48
|4.93
|Cessa
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|3.99
|Kahnle, L, 3-1, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|3.19
|Gearrin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|9.00
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|49
|4.58
HBP_Sabathia (Olson), Kahnle (Canha).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:02. A_47,265 (47,309).
