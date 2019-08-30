Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

August 30, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 12 8 3 8
Semien ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .276
M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .259
Olson 1b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .264
Canha cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .276
Pinder rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .239
a-Brown ph-lf 3 1 3 3 0 0 .455
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Profar 2b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .216
Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Grossman lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 1 2 5
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .335
Judge rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Oakland 010 003 202_8 12 0
New York 001 100 000_2 6 0

a-doubled for Pinder in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 8, New York 6. 2B_Brown (3), Profar (21), Olson (19). 3B_Canha (3). HR_Profar (18), off Sabathia; Semien (25), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Profar 3 (59), Brown 3 (7), Canha (49), Semien (73), Gregorius (45). SB_M.Chapman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Grossman, Profar); New York 2 (Sánchez, Judge). RISP_Oakland 5 for 11; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Neuse, Romine, Tauchman. GIDP_Canha, Tauchman.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 11-9 6 6 2 2 2 1 86 4.04
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.93
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.77
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia 3 1 1 1 2 2 48 4.93
Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1 37 3.99
Kahnle, L, 3-1, BS, 0-4 1 3 3 3 0 1 24 3.19
Gearrin 1 3 2 2 0 0 30 9.00
Cortes Jr. 2 3 2 2 1 4 49 4.58

HBP_Sabathia (Olson), Kahnle (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:02. A_47,265 (47,309).

