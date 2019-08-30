Listen Live Sports

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

August 30, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 33 2 6 1
Semien ss 5 1 1 1 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 0
M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 2 0
Olson 1b 4 2 2 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0
Canha cf 4 2 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1
Pinder rf 2 0 1 0 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0
Brown ph-lf 3 1 3 3 Voit 1b 4 1 2 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0
Profar 2b 5 1 2 3 Romine c 4 0 0 0
Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0
Grossman lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Oakland 010 003 202 8
New York 001 100 000 2

DP_Oakland 1, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 8, New York 6. 2B_Brown (3), Profar (21), Olson (19). 3B_Canha (3). HR_Profar (18), Semien (25). SB_M.Chapman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson W,11-9 6 6 2 2 2 1
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Sabathia 3 1 1 1 2 2
Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1
Kahnle L,3-1 BS,0-4 1 3 3 3 0 1
Gearrin 1 3 2 2 0 0
Cortes Jr. 2 3 2 2 1 4

HBP_Sabathia (Olson), Kahnle (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:02. A_47,265 (47,309).

