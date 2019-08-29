Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Oakland 9, Kansas City 8

August 29, 2019 4:47 pm
 
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 14 8 Totals 39 8 11 8
Semien ss 5 1 2 1 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 0
Grossman rf 5 1 1 0 Soler dh 5 2 1 3
Olson 1b 5 0 1 0 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0
Canha cf 4 1 1 0 Gordon lf 5 1 1 0
Brown lf 5 3 4 2 Cuthbert 3b 5 0 1 2
Profar dh 4 2 3 3 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1
Pinder 3b 3 1 1 0 Starling cf 4 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 0 0 0 0 Dini c 3 1 1 1
Joseph 2b 4 0 1 1 Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 1 Viloria c 0 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 0 1 1
Oakland 100 331 001 9
Kansas City 200 030 021 8

E_Pinder (5), Cuthbert (11). DP_Oakland 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Brown (2), Pinder (18), Canha (13), Joseph (2), Cuthbert (13), Gordon (29). HR_Profar (17), Soler (37). SF_Phegley (5). S_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 4 2-3 6 5 3 1 1
Petit W,4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria H,17 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman H,18 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Hendriks S,17-21 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 5
Kansas City
Sparkman L,3-10 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 1
Barnes 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 0
Staumont 2 1 0 0 0 4
Hill 0 2 1 1 0 0
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 0

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Sparkman 2 (Canha,Profar), Bassitt (Dini).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:17. A_13,844 (37,903).

