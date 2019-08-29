|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|8
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|5
|2
|1
|3
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf
|5
|3
|4
|2
|
|Cuthbert 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Profar dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pinder 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Starling cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dini c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Joseph 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Oakland
|100
|331
|001
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|200
|030
|021
|—
|8
E_Pinder (5), Cuthbert (11). DP_Oakland 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Brown (2), Pinder (18), Canha (13), Joseph (2), Cuthbert (13), Gordon (29). HR_Profar (17), Soler (37). SF_Phegley (5). S_Pinder (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Petit W,4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria H,17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H,18
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hendriks S,17-21
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sparkman L,3-10
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Staumont
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hill
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Sparkman 2 (Canha,Profar), Bassitt (Dini).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:17. A_13,844 (37,903).
