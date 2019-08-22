Ohio State to host Arkansas State in 2022

Ohio State will host Arkansas State in 2022.

Arkansas State made the announcement Thursday in a news release.

The teams will face off on Sept. 10, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Ohio State will open its 2022 season at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 before playing Arkansas State. The Buckeyes will close their nonconference slate at home against Toledo on Sept. 17.

The last time Arkansas State played a Big Ten team was 2017, against Nebraska. Arkansas State will play at Michigan in 2020 before facing Ohio State two seasons later.

