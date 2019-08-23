Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Olympic champion: Coleman’s missed tests are an eye-opener

August 23, 2019 11:26 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson says American star Christian Coleman’s case of missed doping tests can teach athletes to be more responsible.

Thompson, the women’s 2016 Olympic gold medalist over 100 and 200 meters, says reports this week of Coleman missing three drug tests within 12 months “has opened a lot of us athletes’ eyes.”

Athletes must notify anti-doping authorities of their whereabouts for testing without notice each day.

Coleman, the world’s fastest man this year, risks being banned from the world championships starting next month in Qatar and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking in Paris ahead of a Diamond League meeting, Jamaica’s Thompson says: “I think it is a learning lesson for us to be more responsible.”

Noah Lyles, whose 200-meter rivalry with Coleman has been a track highlight this season, says the reports left him “shocked. You never expect to hear that from anybody, really.”

___

