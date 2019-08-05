Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson of Australia retires

August 5, 2019
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson has announced her retirement from track and field after a long battle with injuries.

The 32-year-old Pearson won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics and is a two-time world champion. The Australian announced her decision Tuesday.

She said she hoped to end her career after next year’s Tokyo Olympics, but said injuries made that impossible.

“I’m going to hang up my spikes,” Pearson told Australia’s Seven Network. “It’s been 16 years on the Australian team and it’s my body is just not up to it.

“When you count six injuries this year that no one knows about and another whole year to go of training for the Olympics to try and win gold, I have major doubts that my body will make it.”

