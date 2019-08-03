Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .407 Galvis 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .271 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .288 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .274 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Fisher rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Drury rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221 Hernandez cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .222 McGuire c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .231 Totals 35 4 12 4 1 11

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .316 Mancini rf 4 1 1 4 0 1 .279 Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Villar 2b-ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .263 Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .186 Wilkerson cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .227 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191 a-Peterson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Totals 31 6 6 6 4 10

Toronto 101 000 200—4 12 1 Baltimore 000 040 20x—6 6 0

a-popped out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Fisher (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bichette (4), Galvis (22), Guerrero Jr. (18), Wilkerson (12). HR_Galvis (18), off Bundy; McGuire (1), off Bleier; Villar (14), off Pannone; Mancini (26), off Pannone. RBIs_Galvis (54), Guerrero Jr. (49), McGuire 2 (2), Alberto (32), Mancini 4 (60), Villar (49). SB_Villar (24). S_Galvis.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Gurriel Jr., Smoak, Grichuk); Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Wilkerson). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_McGuire, Mancini. GIDP_Bichette, McGuire.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin, Davis), (Alberto, Villar, Davis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone 6 4 4 4 1 9 88 5.98 Boshers, L, 0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0 10 18.00 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 2.25 Adam 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.50 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 7 97 5.15 Armstrong, H, 6 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 5.18 Bleier, BS, 1-3 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 6.34 Givens, W, 2-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 17 4.30 Fry, S, 3-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.83

Boshers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 2-2, Armstrong 1-0, Bleier 1-1, Givens 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:59. A_12,951 (45,971).

