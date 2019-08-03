Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.407
|Galvis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Fisher rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Drury rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|1
|11
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.279
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|4
|10
|Toronto
|101
|000
|200—4
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|20x—6
|6
|0
a-popped out for Martin in the 7th.
E_Fisher (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bichette (4), Galvis (22), Guerrero Jr. (18), Wilkerson (12). HR_Galvis (18), off Bundy; McGuire (1), off Bleier; Villar (14), off Pannone; Mancini (26), off Pannone. RBIs_Galvis (54), Guerrero Jr. (49), McGuire 2 (2), Alberto (32), Mancini 4 (60), Villar (49). SB_Villar (24). S_Galvis.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Gurriel Jr., Smoak, Grichuk); Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Wilkerson). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_McGuire, Mancini. GIDP_Bichette, McGuire.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin, Davis), (Alberto, Villar, Davis).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|9
|88
|5.98
|Boshers, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|18.00
|Shafer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.25
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|97
|5.15
|Armstrong, H, 6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.18
|Bleier, BS, 1-3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6.34
|Givens, W, 2-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.30
|Fry, S, 3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.83
Boshers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 2-2, Armstrong 1-0, Bleier 1-1, Givens 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:59. A_12,951 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.