Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette ss 5 1 2 0 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 2 1 Galvis 2b 3 1 2 1 Mancini rf 4 1 1 4 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Sntnder lf 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 3 1 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b-ss 3 1 1 1 Fisher rf 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 Drury rf 3 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 2 2 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 2 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 1 1 2 J.Ptrsn ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 12 4 Totals 31 6 6 6

Toronto 101 000 200—4 Baltimore 000 040 20x—6

E_Fisher (1). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bichette (4), Galvis (22), Guerrero Jr. (18), S.Wilkerson (12). HR_Galvis (18), McGuire (1), Mancini (26), Villar (14). SB_Villar (24). S_Galvis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Pannone 6 4 4 4 1 9 Boshers L,0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 0 Adam 1 0 0 0 1 1 Baltimore Bundy 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 7 Armstrong H,6 1 2 1 1 0 1 Bleier BS,1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Givens W,2-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 P.Fry S,3-5 1 1 0 0 0 0

Boshers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

Advertisement

T_2:59. A_12,951 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.