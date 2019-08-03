Listen Live Sports

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4

August 3, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette ss 5 1 2 0 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 2 1
Galvis 2b 3 1 2 1 Mancini rf 4 1 1 4
Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0 Sntnder lf 3 0 0 0
Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 3 1 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b-ss 3 1 1 1
Fisher rf 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0
Drury rf 3 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf 4 2 2 0
T.Hrnan cf 4 0 2 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 1 1 2 J.Ptrsn ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 12 4 Totals 31 6 6 6
Toronto 101 000 200—4
Baltimore 000 040 20x—6

E_Fisher (1). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bichette (4), Galvis (22), Guerrero Jr. (18), S.Wilkerson (12). HR_Galvis (18), McGuire (1), Mancini (26), Villar (14). SB_Villar (24). S_Galvis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pannone 6 4 4 4 1 9
Boshers L,0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0
Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 0
Adam 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Bundy 5 1-3 5 2 2 1 7
Armstrong H,6 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bleier BS,1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Givens W,2-5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
P.Fry S,3-5 1 1 0 0 0 0

Boshers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:59. A_12,951 (45,971).

