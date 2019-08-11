Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Astros 7

August 11, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Houston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 3 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 3 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 Mancini rf 4 1 3 2
Brntley lf 4 1 1 2 S.Wlkrs cf 0 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0 Sntnder cf-rf 5 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 Sverino c 5 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 J.Ptrsn lf 5 2 3 2
Correa ss 5 1 2 3 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 1
A.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 1 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 4 0 0 0 Sisco dh 3 2 1 0
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 1
R.Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 2
Totals 37 7 11 6 Totals 39 8 16 8
Houston 030 000 103—7
Baltimore 110 021 003—8

E_Santander (1), Brantley (3). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Springer (17), Santander (15), Severino (10), J.Peterson 2 (2), Alberto (14). 3B_Brantley (2), J.Peterson (1). HR_Correa (17), R.Ruiz (7). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Alberto (3), C.Davis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 5 9 4 4 1 11
Devenski 1 3 1 1 0 3
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Biagini 1 2 0 0 1 1
R.Osuna L,3-3 BS,5 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Baltimore
Wojciechowski 6 4 3 3 3 5
Armstrong H,7 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
P.Fry H,9 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
M.Castro H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Givens BS,6 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Bleier W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Givens pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Verlander (Sisco), by Wojciechowski (Brantley), by Givens (Bregman), by R.Osuna (Sisco). WP_M.Castro.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:51. A_17,979 (45,971).

