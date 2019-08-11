Orioles 8, Astros 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .296 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .304 Brantley lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .323 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .276 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .355 Correa ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .297 Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Totals 37 7 11 6 4 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 4 1 3 0 1 1 .271 Mancini rf 4 1 3 2 1 1 .280 Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Santander cf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .302 Severino c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .265 Peterson lf 5 2 3 2 0 2 .254 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .315 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Sisco dh 3 2 1 0 0 1 .220 Davis 1b 4 0 0 1 0 4 .180 Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .244 Totals 39 8 16 8 2 16

Houston 030 000 103—7 11 1 Baltimore 110 021 003—8 16 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Brantley (3), Santander (1). LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Springer (17), Santander (15), Severino (10), Peterson 2 (2), Alberto (14). 3B_Brantley (2), Peterson (1). HR_Correa (17), off Wojciechowski; Ruiz (7), off Osuna. RBIs_Altuve (51), Brantley 2 (72), Correa 3 (53), Mancini 2 (67), Peterson 2 (10), Alberto (33), Davis (32), Ruiz 2 (30). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Alberto, Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman, Alvarez, Reddick); Baltimore 9 (Santander 2, Severino 4, Alberto 2, Davis). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Baltimore 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Martin. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Davis).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 5 9 4 4 1 11 109 2.82 Devenski 1 3 1 1 0 3 25 4.33 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64 Biagini 1 2 0 0 1 1 30 3.67 Osuna, L, 3-3 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 15 3.04 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski 6 4 3 3 3 5 103 4.84 Armstrong, H, 7 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.36 Fry, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 4.23 Castro, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.76 Givens 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 16 4.73 Bleier, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.00

Givens pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Givens 1-0, Bleier 1-0. HBP_Verlander (Sisco), Wojciechowski (Brantley), Givens (Bregman), Osuna (Sisco). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:51. A_17,979 (45,971).

