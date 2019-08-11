Orioles 8, Astros 7

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.323
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.355
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.297
|Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.280
|Wilkerson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Santander cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Severino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Peterson lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.254
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Sisco dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.180
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|39
|8
|16
|8
|2
|16
|Houston
|030
|000
|103—7
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|110
|021
|003—8
|16
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Brantley (3), Santander (1). LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Springer (17), Santander (15), Severino (10), Peterson 2 (2), Alberto (14). 3B_Brantley (2), Peterson (1). HR_Correa (17), off Wojciechowski; Ruiz (7), off Osuna. RBIs_Altuve (51), Brantley 2 (72), Correa 3 (53), Mancini 2 (67), Peterson 2 (10), Alberto (33), Davis (32), Ruiz 2 (30). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Alberto, Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman, Alvarez, Reddick); Baltimore 9 (Santander 2, Severino 4, Alberto 2, Davis). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Baltimore 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Martin. GIDP_Diaz.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Davis).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|11
|109
|2.82
|Devenski
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|4.33
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.64
|Biagini
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|3.67
|Osuna, L, 3-3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|3.04
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|103
|4.84
|Armstrong, H, 7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5.36
|Fry, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|4.23
|Castro, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.76
|Givens
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|4.73
|Bleier, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.00
Givens pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Givens 1-0, Bleier 1-0. HBP_Verlander (Sisco), Wojciechowski (Brantley), Givens (Bregman), Osuna (Sisco). WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:51. A_17,979 (45,971).
