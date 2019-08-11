Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 8, Astros 7

August 11, 2019 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .296
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .304
Brantley lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .323
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Bregman 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .276
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .355
Correa ss 5 1 2 3 0 1 .297
Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Reddick rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Totals 37 7 11 6 4 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 4 1 3 0 1 1 .271
Mancini rf 4 1 3 2 1 1 .280
Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Santander cf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .302
Severino c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .265
Peterson lf 5 2 3 2 0 2 .254
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .315
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Sisco dh 3 2 1 0 0 1 .220
Davis 1b 4 0 0 1 0 4 .180
Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .244
Totals 39 8 16 8 2 16
Houston 030 000 103—7 11 1
Baltimore 110 021 003—8 16 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Brantley (3), Santander (1). LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 11. 2B_Springer (17), Santander (15), Severino (10), Peterson 2 (2), Alberto (14). 3B_Brantley (2), Peterson (1). HR_Correa (17), off Wojciechowski; Ruiz (7), off Osuna. RBIs_Altuve (51), Brantley 2 (72), Correa 3 (53), Mancini 2 (67), Peterson 2 (10), Alberto (33), Davis (32), Ruiz 2 (30). SB_Villar 2 (26). SF_Alberto, Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Bregman, Alvarez, Reddick); Baltimore 9 (Santander 2, Severino 4, Alberto 2, Davis). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Baltimore 4 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Altuve, Martin. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Davis).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 5 9 4 4 1 11 109 2.82
Devenski 1 3 1 1 0 3 25 4.33
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64
Biagini 1 2 0 0 1 1 30 3.67
Osuna, L, 3-3 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 15 3.04
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski 6 4 3 3 3 5 103 4.84
Armstrong, H, 7 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.36
Fry, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 4.23
Castro, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.76
Givens 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 16 4.73
Bleier, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.00

Givens pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Givens 1-0, Bleier 1-0. HBP_Verlander (Sisco), Wojciechowski (Brantley), Givens (Bregman), Osuna (Sisco). WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:51. A_17,979 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter