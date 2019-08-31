Orioles play Kansas City, aim to build on Means’ solid performance

Baltimore Orioles (45-89, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-89, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (6-13, 4.98 ERA) Royals: Jorge Lopez (2-7, 6.56 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by John Means. Means threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Royals are 25-43 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .396 this season. Jorge Soler leads the team with a .538 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 23-43 away from home. Baltimore has a collective .247 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .324. The Orioles won the last meeting 14-2. John Means earned his 10th victory and Jonathan Villar went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Baltimore. Eric Skoglund registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 38 home runs and has 97 RBIs. Ryan O’Hearn is 7-for-31 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Villar leads the Orioles with 144 hits and is batting .276. Anthony Santander is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .247 batting average, 7.64 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

