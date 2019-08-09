Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (75-40, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-76, fifth in the AL East)

; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (10-4, 3.05 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.15 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 17-41 in home games. Baltimore is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 65 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 32-25 on the road. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .347, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .401.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 119 hits and has 52 RBIs. Mancini is 11-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 136 hits and is batting .322. Jose Altuve is 16-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .239 batting average, 7.23 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Astros: 9-1, .306 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Miguel Castro: (illness), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

