Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles take 5-game skid into matchup with Astros

August 11, 2019 3:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Houston Astros (77-40, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-78, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (15-4, 2.68 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The Orioles are 17-43 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .315.

The Astros are 34-25 in road games. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .275 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .324. The Astros won the last meeting 23-2. Aaron Sanchez notched his fifth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBIs for Houston. Aaron Brooks took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .532. Anthony Santander has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 28 home runs and is batting .277. Yuli Gurriel is 11-for-36 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .246 batting average, 8.40 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Astros: 9-1, .321 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 59 runs

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Renato Nunez: (ankle), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot