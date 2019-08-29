Listen Live Sports

Orioles to add netting in Camden Yards within foul poles

August 29, 2019 3:48 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are extending the protective netting at Camden Yards in an effort to protect fans from foul balls hit into the seats.

The netting will extend down each foul line to near each foul pole and is expected to be in place for Baltimore’s next home game on Sept. 5 against Texas.

In a statement Thursday, the Orioles deemed the extended and raised protective netting to be “the best and safest option” for fans seated in the lower deck of the stadium.

The Orioles also will extend protective netting to near the foul poles in 2020 at Ed Smith Stadium, their spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida.

