Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1

August 18, 2019 1:28 pm
 
Minnesota 0 1 1
Orlando City 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando City, Nani 9, 70th minute, 2, Minnesota, Danladi 2, 90th+3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone; Orlando City, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Gregus, Minnesota, 32nd; Dwyer, Orlando City, 57th; Gasper, Minnesota, 63rd; Opara, Minnesota, 70th.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Chris Elliott, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

A_19,738 (19,400)

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone, Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Ethan Finlay(Miguel Ibarra, 77th), Hassani Dotson, Darwin Quintero, Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino(Robin Lod, 59th), Angelo Rodriguez(Abu Danladi, 28th).

Orlando City_Brian Rowe, Kyle Smith, Lamine Sane, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Jhegson Mendez, Nani, Will Johnson(Carlos Ascues, 77th), Benji Michel, Dom Dwyer(Tesho Akindele, 64th), Robinho(Mauricio Pereyra, 46th).

