Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orlando City-Toronto FC, Sums

August 10, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Orlando 0 1—1
Toronto 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando, Michel, 2 (Mueller), 69th minute; 2, Toronto, Mullins, 1, 77th.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Sane, 82nd. Toronto, Delgado, 34th.

Advertisement

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson; Adam Garner; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

A_24,487.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Robinho (Benji Michel, 68th), Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Chris Mueller (Ruan, 86th), Nani.

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Patrick Mullins, 73rd), Tsubasa Endoh (Nicolas Benezet, 88th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Osorio, 46th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot