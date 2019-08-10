Orlando City-Toronto FC, Sums

Orlando 0 1—1 Toronto 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando, Michel, 2 (Mueller), 69th minute; 2, Toronto, Mullins, 1, 77th.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Sane, 82nd. Toronto, Delgado, 34th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson; Adam Garner; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_24,487.

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Lamine Sane, Kyle Smith; Robinho (Benji Michel, 68th), Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Chris Mueller (Ruan, 86th), Nani.

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Patrick Mullins, 73rd), Tsubasa Endoh (Nicolas Benezet, 88th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Jonathan Osorio, 46th).

