Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers agree to trade OLB Reggie Gilbert to Titans

August 29, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have agreed to send outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

The move is pending a physical.

Gilbert played all 16 games for Green Bay last season and had 15 quarterback pressures to rank second on the team. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from Arizona had spent the majority of his first two seasons on Green Bay’s practice squad before his breakthrough last year.

The 6-foot-3, 261-pound Gilbert has 47 tackles, 3 ½ sacks and 20 quarterback pressures in 18 career NFL games.

Advertisement

Gilbert started 47 games in his college career and totaled 143 tackles, 27 for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for Arizona.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs