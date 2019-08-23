Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers-Raiders Stats

August 23, 2019 1:41 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Green Bay 0 21 0 0—21
Oakland 3 7 3 9—22
First Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 42, 2:19.

Second Quarter

GB_Davis 13 pass from Boyle (Mas.Crosby kick), 13:13.

Oak_K.Smith 5 pass from Peterman (Carlson kick), 9:34.

GB_Kumerow 16 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 5:08.

Advertisement

GB_Carson 2 run (Mas.Crosby kick), :31.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Third Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 40, 10:51.

Fourth Quarter

Oak_Pierson-El 7 pass from Peterman (pass failed), 5:48.

Oak_FG Carlson 33, :08.

A_21,992.

___

GB Oak
First downs 21 22
Total Net Yards 287 323
Rushes-yards 29-94 25-75
Passing 193 248
Punt Returns 2-32 2-32
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-1 27-46-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 1-0
Punts 7-47.1 6-42.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 12-127 9-87
Time of Possession 30:07 29:53

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Carson 9-32, D.Williams 11-27, Davis 1-18, Ford 6-11, Kizer 1-6, D.Hall 1-0. Oakland, J.Butler 15-56, M.Brown 7-18, Peterman 3-1.

PASSING_Green Bay, Boyle 16-25-0-191, Kizer 4-7-1-24. Oakland, Glennon 4-9-0-38, Peterman 23-37-0-210.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Davis 5-78, Shepherd 3-40, Lazard 2-24, Kumerow 2-20, Tonyan 1-11, Carson 1-11, Ford 1-8, St. Brown 1-7, D.Williams 1-5, Moore 1-5, M.Johnson 1-4, D.Hall 1-2. Oakland, Pierson-El 6-38, Doss 4-52, Gafford 4-31, K.Smith 4-15, P.Butler 3-18, Hatcher 2-35, M.Brown 2-10, J.Butler 1-30, Ateman 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow