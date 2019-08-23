Packers-Raiders Stats

|Green Bay
|0
|21
|0
|0—21
|Oakland
|3
|7
|3
|9—22
|First Quarter
Oak_FG Carlson 42, 2:19.
GB_Davis 13 pass from Boyle (Mas.Crosby kick), 13:13.
Oak_K.Smith 5 pass from Peterman (Carlson kick), 9:34.
GB_Kumerow 16 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 5:08.
GB_Carson 2 run (Mas.Crosby kick), :31.
Oak_FG Carlson 40, 10:51.
Oak_Pierson-El 7 pass from Peterman (pass failed), 5:48.
Oak_FG Carlson 33, :08.
A_21,992.
___
|GB
|Oak
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|287
|323
|Rushes-yards
|29-94
|25-75
|Passing
|193
|248
|Punt Returns
|2-32
|2-32
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-1
|27-46-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|1-0
|Punts
|7-47.1
|6-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-127
|9-87
|Time of Possession
|30:07
|29:53
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, Carson 9-32, D.Williams 11-27, Davis 1-18, Ford 6-11, Kizer 1-6, D.Hall 1-0. Oakland, J.Butler 15-56, M.Brown 7-18, Peterman 3-1.
PASSING_Green Bay, Boyle 16-25-0-191, Kizer 4-7-1-24. Oakland, Glennon 4-9-0-38, Peterman 23-37-0-210.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Davis 5-78, Shepherd 3-40, Lazard 2-24, Kumerow 2-20, Tonyan 1-11, Carson 1-11, Ford 1-8, St. Brown 1-7, D.Williams 1-5, Moore 1-5, M.Johnson 1-4, D.Hall 1-2. Oakland, Pierson-El 6-38, Doss 4-52, Gafford 4-31, K.Smith 4-15, P.Butler 3-18, Hatcher 2-35, M.Brown 2-10, J.Butler 1-30, Ateman 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.