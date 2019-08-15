Packers-Ravens Stats

|Green Bay
|0
|6
|7
|0—13
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|7
|6—26
|First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 52, 10:35.
Bal_FG Tucker 45, 1:09.
GB_FG Crosby 43, 12:55.
Bal_C.Moore 23 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), 4:55.
GB_FG Ficken 41, :20.
Bal_Hill 1 run (Tucker kick), 13:28.
GB_Shepherd 7 pass from T.Boyle (Crosby kick), 5:26.
Bal_FG Tucker 41, 14:56.
Bal_FG Tucker 38, 9:49.
A_69,822.
___
|GB
|Bal
|First downs
|11
|17
|Total Net Yards
|226
|343
|Rushes-yards
|18-55
|37-171
|Passing
|171
|172
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|3-31
|Kickoff Returns
|5-112
|2-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-33-0
|16-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|1-8
|Punts
|6-52.8
|4-49.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-67
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|27:20
|32:40
___
RUSHING_Green Bay, Hall 7-31, Ford 1-10, Carson 6-9, De.Williams 3-5, T.Boyle 1-0. Baltimore, Hill 10-49, D.Turner 5-29, Ingram 4-18, McSorley 1-17, L.Jackson 2-14, Dixon 6-14, Edwards 2-13, Ervin 2-9, Horn 1-4, Ricard 2-4, Callahan 2-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Kizer 5-10-0-70, T.Boyle 12-21-0-107, Wilkins 1-2-0-14. Baltimore, L.Jackson 6-10-0-58, McSorley 8-13-1-74, Callahan 2-3-0-48.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Lazard 3-63, Kumerow 3-52, Tonyan 3-17, Shepherd 3-11, Allison 2-29, Carson 1-7, Graham 1-5, De.Williams 1-4, Ford 1-3. Baltimore, C.Moore 4-54, N.Boyle 3-20, Wesley 2-43, Ja.Scott 2-23, Ervin 2-15, Snead 1-17, Dixon 1-9, H.Hurst 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
