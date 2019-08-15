Packers-Ravens Stats

Green Bay 0 6 7 0—13 Baltimore 6 7 7 6—26 First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 52, 10:35.

Bal_FG Tucker 45, 1:09.

Second Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 43, 12:55.

Bal_C.Moore 23 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), 4:55.

GB_FG Ficken 41, :20.

Third Quarter

Bal_Hill 1 run (Tucker kick), 13:28.

GB_Shepherd 7 pass from T.Boyle (Crosby kick), 5:26.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 41, 14:56.

Bal_FG Tucker 38, 9:49.

A_69,822.

___

GB Bal First downs 11 17 Total Net Yards 226 343 Rushes-yards 18-55 37-171 Passing 171 172 Punt Returns 2-15 3-31 Kickoff Returns 5-112 2-43 Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-33-0 16-26-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 1-8 Punts 6-52.8 4-49.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 9-67 4-40 Time of Possession 27:20 32:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Hall 7-31, Ford 1-10, Carson 6-9, De.Williams 3-5, T.Boyle 1-0. Baltimore, Hill 10-49, D.Turner 5-29, Ingram 4-18, McSorley 1-17, L.Jackson 2-14, Dixon 6-14, Edwards 2-13, Ervin 2-9, Horn 1-4, Ricard 2-4, Callahan 2-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Kizer 5-10-0-70, T.Boyle 12-21-0-107, Wilkins 1-2-0-14. Baltimore, L.Jackson 6-10-0-58, McSorley 8-13-1-74, Callahan 2-3-0-48.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Lazard 3-63, Kumerow 3-52, Tonyan 3-17, Shepherd 3-11, Allison 2-29, Carson 1-7, Graham 1-5, De.Williams 1-4, Ford 1-3. Baltimore, C.Moore 4-54, N.Boyle 3-20, Wesley 2-43, Ja.Scott 2-23, Ervin 2-15, Snead 1-17, Dixon 1-9, H.Hurst 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

