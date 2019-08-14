Listen Live Sports

Padres 7, Rays 2

August 14, 2019 7:08 pm
 
Tampa Bay San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 3 1 0 0 Margot cf 4 1 1 0
Pham lf 4 1 2 2 Myers lf 4 1 1 1
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0
De Leon p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0
Brsseau ph 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 2 2 1
Poche p 0 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 3 2 2 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 L.Urias ss 2 1 1 3
d’Arnud c 4 0 2 0 G.Grcia 2b 4 0 1 1
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Qntrill p 2 0 1 1
Adames ss 3 0 2 0 Strahm p 1 0 0 0
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Beeks p 2 0 0 0 A.Munoz p 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 1 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 34 7 10 7
Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2
San Diego 020 210 11x—7

E_Heredia (3). DP_San Diego 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 9. 2B_L.Urias (4). HR_Pham (17), Hosmer (18). SB_Margot (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Beeks L,5-2 5 8 5 5 2 6
De Leon 2 1 1 1 2 3
Poche 1 1 1 1 1 1
San Diego
Quantrill W,6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 4
Strahm H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Perdomo H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
A.Munoz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Strahm (Heredia), by De Leon (L.Urias). WP_Beeks, De Leon, Poche.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_22,886 (42,445).

