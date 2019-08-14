Padres 7, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|De Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Poche p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Mejia c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Urias ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|d’Arnud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Qntrill p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Strahm p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|San Diego
|020
|210
|11x—7
E_Heredia (3). DP_San Diego 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 9. 2B_L.Urias (4). HR_Pham (17), Hosmer (18). SB_Margot (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks L,5-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|De Leon
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Poche
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Diego
|Quantrill W,6-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Strahm H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Munoz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Strahm (Heredia), by De Leon (L.Urias). WP_Beeks, De Leon, Poche.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:10. A_22,886 (42,445).
