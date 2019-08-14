Padres 7, Rays 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .306 Pham lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .268 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 De Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Poche p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Adames ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Beeks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Aguilar 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Totals 31 2 6 2 1 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248 Myers lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .230 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .234 Hosmer 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .287 Mejia c 3 2 2 0 1 1 .279 Urias ss 2 1 1 3 1 0 .186 Garcia 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .269 Quantrill p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .056 Strahm p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 7 10 7 5 10

Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 6 1 San Diego 020 210 11x—7 10 0

a-grounded out for De Leon in the 8th. b-flied out for Munoz in the 8th.

E_Heredia (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 9. 2B_Urias (4). HR_Pham (17), off Quantrill; Hosmer (18), off Beeks. RBIs_Pham 2 (51), Myers (38), Hosmer (81), Urias 3 (10), Garcia (26), Quantrill (1). SB_Margot (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Aguilar); San Diego 5 (Margot, Myers, Renfroe, Garcia 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; San Diego 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Duffy. GIDP_Duffy, Brosseau.

DP_San Diego 2 (Munoz, Garcia, Hosmer), (Yates, Garcia, Hosmer).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks, L, 5-2 5 8 5 5 2 6 92 4.02 De Leon 2 1 1 1 2 3 38 4.50 Poche 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 5.45 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 4 108 3.23 Strahm, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 5.29 Perdomo, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.75 Munoz 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.02 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0. HBP_Strahm (Heredia), De Leon (Urias). WP_Beeks, De Leon, Poche. PB_d’Arnaud (5).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_22,886 (42,445).

