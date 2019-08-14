Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 7, Rays 2

August 14, 2019 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .306
Pham lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .268
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
De Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Poche p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .245
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Adames ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .249
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Beeks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Aguilar 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Totals 31 2 6 2 1 7
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .248
Myers lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .230
Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Renfroe rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Hosmer 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .287
Mejia c 3 2 2 0 1 1 .279
Urias ss 2 1 1 3 1 0 .186
Garcia 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .269
Quantrill p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .056
Strahm p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 10 7 5 10
Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 6 1
San Diego 020 210 11x—7 10 0

a-grounded out for De Leon in the 8th. b-flied out for Munoz in the 8th.

E_Heredia (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 9. 2B_Urias (4). HR_Pham (17), off Quantrill; Hosmer (18), off Beeks. RBIs_Pham 2 (51), Myers (38), Hosmer (81), Urias 3 (10), Garcia (26), Quantrill (1). SB_Margot (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Aguilar); San Diego 5 (Margot, Myers, Renfroe, Garcia 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; San Diego 6 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Duffy. GIDP_Duffy, Brosseau.

DP_San Diego 2 (Munoz, Garcia, Hosmer), (Yates, Garcia, Hosmer).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks, L, 5-2 5 8 5 5 2 6 92 4.02
De Leon 2 1 1 1 2 3 38 4.50
Poche 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 5.45
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 4 108 3.23
Strahm, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 5.29
Perdomo, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.75
Munoz 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.02
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0. HBP_Strahm (Heredia), De Leon (Urias). WP_Beeks, De Leon, Poche. PB_d’Arnaud (5).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:10. A_22,886 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day