Padres 7, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|De Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Poche p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Beeks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Aguilar 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.230
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Mejia c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Urias ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.186
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Quantrill p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.056
|Strahm p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|5
|10
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|San Diego
|020
|210
|11x—7
|10
|0
a-grounded out for De Leon in the 8th. b-flied out for Munoz in the 8th.
E_Heredia (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 9. 2B_Urias (4). HR_Pham (17), off Quantrill; Hosmer (18), off Beeks. RBIs_Pham 2 (51), Myers (38), Hosmer (81), Urias 3 (10), Garcia (26), Quantrill (1). SB_Margot (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Aguilar); San Diego 5 (Margot, Myers, Renfroe, Garcia 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; San Diego 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Duffy. GIDP_Duffy, Brosseau.
DP_San Diego 2 (Munoz, Garcia, Hosmer), (Yates, Garcia, Hosmer).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks, L, 5-2
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|92
|4.02
|De Leon
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|38
|4.50
|Poche
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|5.45
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 6-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|108
|3.23
|Strahm, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.29
|Perdomo, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.75
|Munoz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.02
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-0. HBP_Strahm (Heredia), De Leon (Urias). WP_Beeks, De Leon, Poche. PB_d’Arnaud (5).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:10. A_22,886 (42,445).
