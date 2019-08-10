Listen Live Sports

Padres 7, Rockies 1

August 10, 2019 1:27 am
 
< a min read
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 0 2 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 2
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Myers lf 4 0 1 1
D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0
Tapia cf 4 0 2 0 F.Mejia c 4 1 2 0
Desmond lf 4 0 0 1 Margot cf 2 1 0 0
Wolters c 4 0 1 0 L.Urias 2b 4 3 2 1
Freland p 1 0 0 0 Qntrill p 1 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 1 1 3
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 7 11 7
Colorado 000 000 001—1
San Diego 002 010 04x—7

E_Quantrill (1). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (13). HR_Naylor (5). SB_Tatis Jr. 2 (16). S_Freeland (4), Quantrill (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,3-10 6 8 3 3 2 3
W.Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1
Oberg 1 3 4 4 1 2
San Diego
Quantrill W,5-3 7 5 0 0 0 5
Wingenter H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
G.Reyes 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Perdomo 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:02. A_27,882 (42,445).

