Padres 7, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.326
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Mejia c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Margot cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Urias 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.162
|Quantrill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|4
|6
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|San Diego
|002
|010
|04x—7
|11
|1
a-popped out for Quantrill in the 7th. b-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. c-homered for Wingenter in the 8th.
E_Quantrill (1). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (13). HR_Naylor (5), off Oberg. RBIs_Desmond (53), Tatis Jr. 2 (53), Myers (36), Urias (3), Naylor 3 (22). SB_Tatis Jr. 2 (16). S_Freeland, Quantrill.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Tapia, Wolters 2); San Diego 3 (Machado 2, Urias). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 13.
GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.
DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 3-10
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|3
|86
|7.06
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.42
|Oberg
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|35
|2.17
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 5-3
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|102
|3.21
|Wingenter, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.35
|Reyes
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|11.25
|Perdomo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.88
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-1. WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:02. A_27,882 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.