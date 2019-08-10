Padres 7, Rockies 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .326 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .306 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Tapia cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Desmond lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .260 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 1 6 1 2 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 2 2 1 .326 Myers lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .227 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Mejia c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269 Margot cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .246 Urias 2b 4 3 2 1 0 0 .162 Quantrill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Naylor ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .242 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 32 7 11 7 4 6

Colorado 000 000 001—1 6 0 San Diego 002 010 04x—7 11 1

a-popped out for Quantrill in the 7th. b-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. c-homered for Wingenter in the 8th.

E_Quantrill (1). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (13). HR_Naylor (5), off Oberg. RBIs_Desmond (53), Tatis Jr. 2 (53), Myers (36), Urias (3), Naylor 3 (22). SB_Tatis Jr. 2 (16). S_Freeland, Quantrill.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Tapia, Wolters 2); San Diego 3 (Machado 2, Urias). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 13.

GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Story, Murphy), (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 3-10 6 8 3 3 2 3 86 7.06 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 6.42 Oberg 1 3 4 4 1 2 35 2.17 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 5-3 7 5 0 0 0 5 102 3.21 Wingenter, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.35 Reyes 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 18 11.25 Perdomo 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.88

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 2-1. WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:02. A_27,882 (42,445).

