Padres 8, Rockies 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .322 Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .283 Murphy 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .308 McMahon 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Daza cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .194 Iannetta c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alonso ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .195 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Totals 36 5 8 5 3 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .324 Naylor lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .244 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Renfroe rf 3 4 3 2 1 0 .242 Margot cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .254 Urias 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .154 Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .186 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .094 a-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Myers ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .230 Totals 35 8 11 8 3 8

Colorado 010 101 200—5 8 1 San Diego 010 130 03x—8 11 1

a-struck out for Paddack in the 6th. b-homered for Bettis in the 7th. c-homered for Munoz in the 8th. d-struck out for McGee in the 9th.

E_Daza (2), Tatis Jr. (17). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Story (29), Tapia (22), Iannetta (10), Naylor (6), Machado (16), Renfroe 2 (17), Hedges (9). 3B_Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Arenado (26), off Paddack; Alonso (9), off Stammen; Renfroe (31), off Gonzalez; Margot (10), off Diaz; Myers (14), off McGee. RBIs_Arenado 2 (87), Daza (1), Alonso 2 (32), Machado (70), Renfroe 2 (61), Margot 3 (27), Urias (4), Myers (37). SB_McMahon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Murphy, Tapia, Daza 2, Iannetta); San Diego 4 (Naylor, Urias, Paddack 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 8; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urias, Hosmer.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 5 8 5 5 2 3 85 6.57 Bettis 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.84 Diaz, L, 4-3 1 1 2 2 1 3 28 5.15 McGee 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.13 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 6 5 3 3 1 5 86 3.26 Stammen, BS, 8-12 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 3.58 Munoz, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 2.31 Yates, S, 33-36 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.16

Diaz pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:55. A_42,564 (42,445).

