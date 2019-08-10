Padres 8, Rockies 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Murphy 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Iannetta c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.195
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Naylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Renfroe rf
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.242
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|a-Kinsler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Myers ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|3
|8
|Colorado
|010
|101
|200—5
|8
|1
|San Diego
|010
|130
|03x—8
|11
|1
a-struck out for Paddack in the 6th. b-homered for Bettis in the 7th. c-homered for Munoz in the 8th. d-struck out for McGee in the 9th.
E_Daza (2), Tatis Jr. (17). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Story (29), Tapia (22), Iannetta (10), Naylor (6), Machado (16), Renfroe 2 (17), Hedges (9). 3B_Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Arenado (26), off Paddack; Alonso (9), off Stammen; Renfroe (31), off Gonzalez; Margot (10), off Diaz; Myers (14), off McGee. RBIs_Arenado 2 (87), Daza (1), Alonso 2 (32), Machado (70), Renfroe 2 (61), Margot 3 (27), Urias (4), Myers (37). SB_McMahon (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Murphy, Tapia, Daza 2, Iannetta); San Diego 4 (Naylor, Urias, Paddack 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 8; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Urias, Hosmer.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|85
|6.57
|Bettis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.84
|Diaz, L, 4-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|28
|5.15
|McGee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.13
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|86
|3.26
|Stammen, BS, 8-12
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.58
|Munoz, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|2.31
|Yates, S, 33-36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.16
Diaz pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:55. A_42,564 (42,445).
