The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Padres 8, Rockies 5

August 10, 2019 11:51 pm
 
1 min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .322
Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .283
Murphy 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .308
McMahon 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264
Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Daza cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .194
Iannetta c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Alonso ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .195
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Totals 36 5 8 5 3 10
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .324
Naylor lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .244
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Renfroe rf 3 4 3 2 1 0 .242
Margot cf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .254
Urias 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .154
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .186
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .094
a-Kinsler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Myers ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .230
Totals 35 8 11 8 3 8
Colorado 010 101 200—5 8 1
San Diego 010 130 03x—8 11 1

a-struck out for Paddack in the 6th. b-homered for Bettis in the 7th. c-homered for Munoz in the 8th. d-struck out for McGee in the 9th.

E_Daza (2), Tatis Jr. (17). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Story (29), Tapia (22), Iannetta (10), Naylor (6), Machado (16), Renfroe 2 (17), Hedges (9). 3B_Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Arenado (26), off Paddack; Alonso (9), off Stammen; Renfroe (31), off Gonzalez; Margot (10), off Diaz; Myers (14), off McGee. RBIs_Arenado 2 (87), Daza (1), Alonso 2 (32), Machado (70), Renfroe 2 (61), Margot 3 (27), Urias (4), Myers (37). SB_McMahon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Murphy, Tapia, Daza 2, Iannetta); San Diego 4 (Naylor, Urias, Paddack 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 8; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Urias, Hosmer.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 5 8 5 5 2 3 85 6.57
Bettis 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.84
Diaz, L, 4-3 1 1 2 2 1 3 28 5.15
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.13
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 6 5 3 3 1 5 86 3.26
Stammen, BS, 8-12 1 2 2 2 0 1 20 3.58
Munoz, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 2.31
Yates, S, 33-36 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.16

Diaz pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:55. A_42,564 (42,445).

