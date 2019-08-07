Listen Live Sports

Padres 9, Mariners 4

August 7, 2019 1:20 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 2 1 1 .322
Myers lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .227
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .283
Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Naylor dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .242
Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Urias 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .138
Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .187
Totals 35 9 9 9 2 9
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .229
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Santana dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .266
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Lopes 2b-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .500
Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219
Nola 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Moore lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .182
Totals 32 4 6 3 5 15
San Diego 000 050 031—9 9 1
Seattle 000 000 040—4 6 0

E_Hedges (8). LOB_San Diego 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Margot (16), Seager (10). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), off LeBlanc; Hosmer (17), off Swanson; Naylor (4), off Swanson; Lopes (1), off Morejon. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (48), Myers (33), Hosmer 2 (77), Naylor (19), Margot (23), Urias (2), Hedges (30), Santana (68), Lopes 2 (2). SB_Myers (10), Santana (8), Broxton (10). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Machado); Seattle 5 (Smith, Santana, Moore 3). RISP_San Diego 4 for 7; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Santana.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Urias, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, W, 1-2 7 2 0 0 4 12 104 3.90
Morejon 1 4 4 4 0 1 32 10.12
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 4.46
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.82
LeBlanc, L, 6-5 5 5 5 5 1 5 70 5.38
Swanson 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 2 39 7.52
Grotz 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 31 5.40

HBP_Swanson (Urias). WP_Swanson, Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_24,020 (47,943).

