Padres 9, Mariners 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 2 1 1 .322 Myers lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .227 Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .283 Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Naylor dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .242 Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Urias 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .138 Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .187 Totals 35 9 9 9 2 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .229 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Santana dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .266 Vogelbach 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Lopes 2b-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .500 Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219 Nola 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Moore lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .208 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .182 Totals 32 4 6 3 5 15

San Diego 000 050 031—9 9 1 Seattle 000 000 040—4 6 0

E_Hedges (8). LOB_San Diego 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Margot (16), Seager (10). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), off LeBlanc; Hosmer (17), off Swanson; Naylor (4), off Swanson; Lopes (1), off Morejon. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (48), Myers (33), Hosmer 2 (77), Naylor (19), Margot (23), Urias (2), Hedges (30), Santana (68), Lopes 2 (2). SB_Myers (10), Santana (8), Broxton (10). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Machado); Seattle 5 (Smith, Santana, Moore 3). RISP_San Diego 4 for 7; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Santana.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Urias, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet, W, 1-2 7 2 0 0 4 12 104 3.90 Morejon 1 4 4 4 0 1 32 10.12 Wingenter 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 4.46 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.82 LeBlanc, L, 6-5 5 5 5 5 1 5 70 5.38 Swanson 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 2 39 7.52 Grotz 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 31 5.40

HBP_Swanson (Urias). WP_Swanson, Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:55. A_24,020 (47,943).

