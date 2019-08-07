Padres 9, Mariners 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.322
|Myers lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Naylor dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Urias 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.138
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.187
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|2
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Lopes 2b-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Nola 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Moore lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.182
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|5
|15
|San Diego
|000
|050
|031—9
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|040—4
|6
|0
E_Hedges (8). LOB_San Diego 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Margot (16), Seager (10). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), off LeBlanc; Hosmer (17), off Swanson; Naylor (4), off Swanson; Lopes (1), off Morejon. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (48), Myers (33), Hosmer 2 (77), Naylor (19), Margot (23), Urias (2), Hedges (30), Santana (68), Lopes 2 (2). SB_Myers (10), Santana (8), Broxton (10). S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Machado); Seattle 5 (Smith, Santana, Moore 3). RISP_San Diego 4 for 7; Seattle 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Santana.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Urias, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, W, 1-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|104
|3.90
|Morejon
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|32
|10.12
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|4.46
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.82
|LeBlanc, L, 6-5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|70
|5.38
|Swanson
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|39
|7.52
|Grotz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|5.40
HBP_Swanson (Urias). WP_Swanson, Grotz.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:55. A_24,020 (47,943).
