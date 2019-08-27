Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Palace, Norwich pay the price for rotation in League Cup

August 27, 2019 5:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Premier League teams Crystal Palace and Norwich paid the price for heavily rotating their lineups for the second round of the English League Cup as they were eliminated by fourth-tier opponents on Tuesday.

Three days after beating Manchester United at Old Trafford, Palace lost 5-4 on penalties to Colchester — a team sitting 85 places down the English soccer pyramid — after a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes.

Norwich rested its top players like Teemu Pukki, the scorer of five goals in three Premier League games this season, and lost 1-0 at Crawley Town.

Other top-flight clubs weren’t harmed by fielding their fringe players.

Advertisement

Aston Villa thrashed fourth-tier Crewe 6-1, Watford ended a seven-game losing streak by beating third-tier Coventry 3-0, and Glenn Murray’s injury-time strike earned Brighton a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers of the third tier.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Other Premier League teams to advance to the third round were Southampton, Sheffield United and West Ham, for whom Jack Wilshere scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win at Newport County.

Lower-ranked teams in the Premier League often choose to use the domestic cup competitions — the League Cup and the FA Cup — to give second-string players in their big squads some game time. Elimination isn’t necessarily regarded as such a bad thing, given that it frees up space in the schedule to focus on staying in the lucrative Premier League.

On Wednesday, there is an all-Premier League game between Newcastle and Leicester, while Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth are also in action.

Top-flight teams playing in either the Champions League or Europa League this season don’t enter the League Cup until the third round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus