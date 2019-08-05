Listen Live Sports

Palmer-Brown lent by Man City to Austria Vienna

August 5, 2019 2:18 pm
 
American defender Erik Palmer-Brown has been lent from Manchester City to Austria Vienna for the 2019-20 season.

The Austrian team said Monday it has an option to buy the 22-year-old center back, who has made two appearances for the U.S. national team.

Palmer-Brown was born in Napoleon, Ohio, played for Sporting Kansas City’s development academy and made his Major League Soccer debut in May 2014.

He was lent to Portugal’s Porto in 2016, captained the U.S. Under-20 team in 2017 and was sold by Kansas City in January 2018 to Manchester City.

Palmer-Brown has never played for City, which lent him to Belgium’s Kortrijk for the rest of the 2017-18 season and to the Dutch club Breda for 2018-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

