Panthers-Bears Stats

|Carolina
|3
|3
|10
|7—23
|Chicago
|0
|10
|0
|3—13
|First Quarter
Car_FG Slye 42, 4:02.
Car_FG Slye 55, 13:24.
Chi_Montgomery 7 run (Fry kick), 6:58.
Chi_FG Fry 43, :00.
Car_Holyfield 7 pass from Grier (Slye kick), 13:02.
Car_FG Slye 29, 5:45.
Chi_FG Pineiro 23, 7:07.
Car_Holyfield 11 run (Slye kick), 1:41.
A_60,921.
___
|Car
|Chi
|First downs
|18
|13
|Total Net Yards
|269
|252
|Rushes-yards
|25-96
|19-82
|Passing
|173
|170
|Punt Returns
|7-131
|2-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-36-1
|19-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|5-35
|Punts
|4-41.0
|7-54.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|8-58
|Time of Possession
|31:00
|29:00
___
RUSHING_Carolina, Holyfield 9-26, Bonnafon 4-23, Grier 1-20, Heinicke 2-10, Artis-Payne 5-8, Armah 2-5, Allen 1-2, Mickens 1-2. Chicago, Whyte 6-35, Montgomery 3-16, Mizzell 2-14, Davis 3-9, Nall 5-8.
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 7-11-0-76, Grier 9-16-1-77, Heinicke 4-9-0-35. Chicago, Daniel 11-13-0-120, Bray 8-17-0-85.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Levrone 4-51, Bonnafon 4-30, Artis-Payne 2-30, Holyfield 2-13, Thomas 1-16, White 1-15, Godwin 1-10, Armah 1-8, Ald.Robinson 1-5, Hemingway 1-4, Mickens 1-4, Vander Laan 1-2. Chicago, Nall 4-21, Bunting 3-77, Montgomery 3-30, Ives 3-28, Mizzell 2-21, Wims 2-15, Whyte 1-7, Raymond 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Pineiro 48.
