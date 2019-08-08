Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Bears Stats

August 8, 2019 11:21 pm
 
Carolina 3 3 10 7—23
Chicago 0 10 0 3—13
First Quarter

Car_FG Slye 42, 4:02.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Slye 55, 13:24.

Chi_Montgomery 7 run (Fry kick), 6:58.

Chi_FG Fry 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Car_Holyfield 7 pass from Grier (Slye kick), 13:02.

Car_FG Slye 29, 5:45.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 23, 7:07.

Car_Holyfield 11 run (Slye kick), 1:41.

A_60,921.

___

Car Chi
First downs 18 13
Total Net Yards 269 252
Rushes-yards 25-96 19-82
Passing 173 170
Punt Returns 7-131 2-(minu
Kickoff Returns 2-46 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 20-36-1 19-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 5-35
Punts 4-41.0 7-54.9
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-31 8-58
Time of Possession 31:00 29:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Holyfield 9-26, Bonnafon 4-23, Grier 1-20, Heinicke 2-10, Artis-Payne 5-8, Armah 2-5, Allen 1-2, Mickens 1-2. Chicago, Whyte 6-35, Montgomery 3-16, Mizzell 2-14, Davis 3-9, Nall 5-8.

PASSING_Carolina, Allen 7-11-0-76, Grier 9-16-1-77, Heinicke 4-9-0-35. Chicago, Daniel 11-13-0-120, Bray 8-17-0-85.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Levrone 4-51, Bonnafon 4-30, Artis-Payne 2-30, Holyfield 2-13, Thomas 1-16, White 1-15, Godwin 1-10, Armah 1-8, Ald.Robinson 1-5, Hemingway 1-4, Mickens 1-4, Vander Laan 1-2. Chicago, Nall 4-21, Bunting 3-77, Montgomery 3-30, Ives 3-28, Mizzell 2-21, Wims 2-15, Whyte 1-7, Raymond 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Pineiro 48.

