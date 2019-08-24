Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers’ Cam Newton remains in walking boot, gets treatment

August 24, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expects injured quarterback Cam Newton to return to practice “pretty soon,” without giving a timetable.

Rivera remains “cautiously optimistic” that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newton sustained a left mid-foot sprain in Carolina’s 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night. Rivera expressed relief the injury wasn’t worse, saying “very much so — he’s our starting quarterback.”

Newton was inside the stadium receiving medical treatment while the team practiced on Saturday. Rivera says trainers want Newton to stay off the foot and keep it elevated as much as possible.

Advertisement

Newton hasn’t spoken to the media since the injury.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow