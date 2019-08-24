Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots’ Kendricks suspended for regular-season opener

August 24, 2019 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

Kendricks’ suspension leaves the Patriots further depleted at the position. Benjamin Watson will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers and four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski retired after last season.

Kendricks is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and the team’s final preseason game. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 9, following the team’s Week 1 game against Pittsburgh.

Kendricks signed with the Patriots last month after he spent his first eight seasons with the Rams and Packers. He has played in 125 games, catching 241 passes for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow