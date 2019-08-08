Patriots-Lions Stats

|New England
|7
|13
|8
|3—31
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|3—
|3
|First Quarter
NE_M.Harris 14 pass from Hoyer (Gostkowski kick), 3:02.
NE_Meyers 3 pass from Hoyer (Gostkowski kick), 8:33.
NE_Meyers 5 pass from Stidham (pass failed), 4:28.
NE_Brossette 1 run (Brossette pass from Stidham), 3:07.
NE_FG Gostkowski 23, 14:08.
Det_FG Santoso 37, 2:17.
|NE
|Det
|First downs
|26
|8
|Total Net Yards
|459
|93
|Rushes-yards
|40-133
|14-72
|Passing
|326
|21
|Punt Returns
|7-69
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-73
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-9
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-38-0
|7-17-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|9-81
|Punts
|4-40.8
|8-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-135
|5-52
|Time of Possession
|38:46
|21:14
___
RUSHING_New England, Brossette 22-66, Bolden 12-41, Stidham 4-16, Olszewski 1-7, Beck 1-3. Detroit, T.Johnson 3-22, Thompson 4-21, Savage 1-15, Zenner 3-13, C.Anderson 2-2, Fales 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New England, Hoyer 12-14-0-147, Stidham 14-24-0-179. Detroit, Savage 2-3-0-40, Fales 5-14-1-62.
RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 6-69, Berrios 3-45, M.Harris 3-27, LaCosse 2-37, Harry 2-36, Inman 2-23, Bolden 2-19, R.Davis 1-22, Watson 1-14, Olszewski 1-13, Dorsett 1-11, J.Johnson 1-5, Izzo 1-5. Detroit, Powell 2-27, Traylor 2-20, Kennedy 1-29, James 1-16, Lacy 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 37.
