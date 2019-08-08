Listen Live Sports

Patriots-Lions Stats

August 8, 2019 10:54 pm
 
New England 7 13 8 3—31
Detroit 0 0 0 3— 3
First Quarter

NE_M.Harris 14 pass from Hoyer (Gostkowski kick), 3:02.

Second Quarter

NE_Meyers 3 pass from Hoyer (Gostkowski kick), 8:33.

NE_Meyers 5 pass from Stidham (pass failed), 4:28.

Third Quarter

NE_Brossette 1 run (Brossette pass from Stidham), 3:07.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 23, 14:08.

Det_FG Santoso 37, 2:17.

A_57,414.

___

NE Det
First downs 26 8
Total Net Yards 459 93
Rushes-yards 40-133 14-72
Passing 326 21
Punt Returns 7-69 1-7
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-73
Interceptions Ret. 1-9 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-38-0 7-17-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 9-81
Punts 4-40.8 8-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 12-135 5-52
Time of Possession 38:46 21:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Brossette 22-66, Bolden 12-41, Stidham 4-16, Olszewski 1-7, Beck 1-3. Detroit, T.Johnson 3-22, Thompson 4-21, Savage 1-15, Zenner 3-13, C.Anderson 2-2, Fales 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, Hoyer 12-14-0-147, Stidham 14-24-0-179. Detroit, Savage 2-3-0-40, Fales 5-14-1-62.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 6-69, Berrios 3-45, M.Harris 3-27, LaCosse 2-37, Harry 2-36, Inman 2-23, Bolden 2-19, R.Davis 1-22, Watson 1-14, Olszewski 1-13, Dorsett 1-11, J.Johnson 1-5, Izzo 1-5. Detroit, Powell 2-27, Traylor 2-20, Kennedy 1-29, James 1-16, Lacy 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 37.

