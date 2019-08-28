Listen Live Sports

Patriots obtain OL Eluemunor in trade with Ravens

August 28, 2019 7:53 pm
 
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The New England Patriots have acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

Eluemunor was competing to be Baltimore’s starting left guard, but evidently didn’t make enough of an impression to keep around.

So the Patriots grabbed the former fifth-round pick to provide depth in the middle of the line.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Eluemunor played in eight games as a rookie in 2017 and in nine games last year, making one start.

The trade, made Wednesday, is pending Eluemunor passing a physical.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

