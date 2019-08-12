Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Paxton scheduled to start as New York hosts Baltimore

August 12, 2019 3:07 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (39-78, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (77-41, first in the AL East)

Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (1-6, 5.57 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (7-6, 4.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles for a doubleheader Monday.

The Yankees are 44-16 against AL East opponents. New York’s team on-base percentage of .342 is second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Orioles are 18-35 against AL East Division opponents. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .315. The Yankees won the last meeting 14-2. James Paxton earned his seventh victory and Urshela went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for New York. John Means registered his seventh loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 144 hits and is batting .336. Urshela is 13-for-30 with three doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 27 home runs and has 67 RBIs. Peterson is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .256 batting average, 8.70 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Renato Nunez: (ankle), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

