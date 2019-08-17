PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Par Scores

|Saturday
|At En Joie GC
|Endicott, N.Y.
|Purse: $2.05 million
|Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
|Second Round
|Suspended due to inclement weather
|This 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
|Scott McCarron
|69-66—135
|-9
|Jay Haas
|68-68—136
|-8
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-66—137
|-7
|Tim Petrovic
|69-68—137
|-7
|Paul Goydos
|68-69—137
|-7
|Retief Goosen
|72-66—138
|-6
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-68—138
|-6
|Fred Couples
|70-68—138
|-6
|Bernhard Langer
|68-70—138
|-6
|Joe Durant
|73-66—139
|-5
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-68—139
|-5
|Davis Love III
|68-71—139
|-5
|Dudley Hart
|74-66—140
|-4
|Tom Gillis
|70-70—140
|-4
|Stephen Leaney
|69-71—140
|-4
|John Daly
|71-70—141
|-3
|Skip Kendall
|71-70—141
|-3
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-71—141
|-3
|Kenny Perry
|68-73—141
|-3
|Tommy Armour III
|73-69—142
|-2
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-70—142
|-2
|Glen Day
|71-71—142
|-2
|Olin Browne
|71-71—142
|-2
|Joey Sindelar
|70-72—142
|-2
|Brian Cooper
|70-72—142
|-2
|Gibby Gilbert III
|70-72—142
|-2
|Gary Nicklaus
|69-73—142
|-2
|Doug Garwood
|73-70—143
|-1
|Billy Mayfair
|72-71—143
|-1
|Bob Estes
|71-72—143
|-1
|Jeff Maggert
|70-73—143
|-1
|Esteban Toledo
|70-73—143
|-1
|Jeff Sluman
|73-71—144
|E
|Lee Janzen
|73-71—144
|E
|John Huston
|73-71—144
|E
|Blaine McCallister
|71-73—144
|E
|Mike Goodes
|70-74—144
|E
|David Toms
|73-72—145
|+1
|Gene Sauers
|73-72—145
|+1
|Corey Pavin
|72-73—145
|+1
|Gavin Coles
|71-74—145
|+1
|Larry Mize
|74-72—146
|+2
|Bart Bryant
|72-74—146
|+2
|Tom Byrum
|71-75—146
|+2
|Greg Kraft
|76-71—147
|+3
|Mark Calcavecchia
|74-73—147
|+3
|Fred Funk
|74-73—147
|+3
|Roger Rowland
|72-75—147
|+3
|Kevin Baker
|72-75—147
|+3
|Brad Bryant
|76-72—148
|+4
|Michael Bradley
|74-74—148
|+4
|Jerry Smith
|74-74—148
|+4
|Mark Brooks
|73-75—148
|+4
|Steve Pate
|71-77—148
|+4
|Steve Jones
|75-74—149
|+5
|David Frost
|75-74—149
|+5
|Cliff Kresge
|75-74—149
|+5
|Dan Forsman
|74-75—149
|+5
|Carlos Franco
|73-76—149
|+5
|Michael Allen
|71-78—149
|+5
|Russ Cochran
|77-73—150
|+6
|Mike Hulbert
|74-78—152
|+8
|Leaders at suspension
|Doug Barron
|-10
|Scott McCarron
|-9
|Scott Parel
|-9
|David McKenzie
|-9
|Marco Dawson
|-9
|Jay Haas
|-8
|Duffy Waldorf
|-8
|Billy Andrade
|-8
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-8
|Paul Broadhurst
|-7
|Tim Petrovic
|-7
|Paul Goydos
|-7
|Woody Austin
|-7
|Retief Goosen
|-6
|Colin Montgomerie
|-6
|Fred Couples
|-6
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|Steve Flesch
|-6
|Chris DiMarco
|-6
|Tommy Tolles
|-6
|Joe Durant
|-5
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-5
|Davis Love III
|-5
|Kevin Sutherland
|-5
|Dudley Hart
|-4
|Tom Gillis
|-4
|Stephen Leaney
|-4
|Tom Lehman
|-4
|Kent Jones
|-4
