PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Par Scores

Saturday At En Joie GC Endicott, N.Y. Purse: $2.05 million Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35) Second Round Suspended due to inclement weather This 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday Scott McCarron 69-66—135 -9 Jay Haas 68-68—136 -8 Paul Broadhurst 71-66—137 -7 Tim Petrovic 69-68—137 -7 Paul Goydos 68-69—137 -7 Retief Goosen 72-66—138 -6 Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138 -6 Fred Couples 70-68—138 -6 Bernhard Langer 68-70—138 -6 Joe Durant 73-66—139 -5 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139 -5 Davis Love III 68-71—139 -5 Dudley Hart 74-66—140 -4 Tom Gillis 70-70—140 -4 Stephen Leaney 69-71—140 -4 John Daly 71-70—141 -3 Skip Kendall 71-70—141 -3 Ken Tanigawa 70-71—141 -3 Kenny Perry 68-73—141 -3 Tommy Armour III 73-69—142 -2 Wes Short, Jr. 72-70—142 -2 Glen Day 71-71—142 -2 Olin Browne 71-71—142 -2 Joey Sindelar 70-72—142 -2 Brian Cooper 70-72—142 -2 Gibby Gilbert III 70-72—142 -2 Gary Nicklaus 69-73—142 -2 Doug Garwood 73-70—143 -1 Billy Mayfair 72-71—143 -1 Bob Estes 71-72—143 -1 Jeff Maggert 70-73—143 -1 Esteban Toledo 70-73—143 -1 Jeff Sluman 73-71—144 E Lee Janzen 73-71—144 E John Huston 73-71—144 E Blaine McCallister 71-73—144 E Mike Goodes 70-74—144 E David Toms 73-72—145 +1 Gene Sauers 73-72—145 +1 Corey Pavin 72-73—145 +1 Gavin Coles 71-74—145 +1 Larry Mize 74-72—146 +2 Bart Bryant 72-74—146 +2 Tom Byrum 71-75—146 +2 Greg Kraft 76-71—147 +3 Mark Calcavecchia 74-73—147 +3 Fred Funk 74-73—147 +3 Roger Rowland 72-75—147 +3 Kevin Baker 72-75—147 +3 Brad Bryant 76-72—148 +4 Michael Bradley 74-74—148 +4 Jerry Smith 74-74—148 +4 Mark Brooks 73-75—148 +4 Steve Pate 71-77—148 +4 Steve Jones 75-74—149 +5 David Frost 75-74—149 +5 Cliff Kresge 75-74—149 +5 Dan Forsman 74-75—149 +5 Carlos Franco 73-76—149 +5 Michael Allen 71-78—149 +5 Russ Cochran 77-73—150 +6 Mike Hulbert 74-78—152 +8 Leaders at suspension Doug Barron -10 Scott McCarron -9 Scott Parel -9 David McKenzie -9 Marco Dawson -9 Jay Haas -8 Duffy Waldorf -8 Billy Andrade -8 Miguel Angel Jiménez -8 Paul Broadhurst -7 Tim Petrovic -7 Paul Goydos -7 Woody Austin -7 Retief Goosen -6 Colin Montgomerie -6 Fred Couples -6 Bernhard Langer -6 Steve Flesch -6 Chris DiMarco -6 Tommy Tolles -6 Joe Durant -5 Tom Pernice Jr. -5 Davis Love III -5 Kevin Sutherland -5 Dudley Hart -4 Tom Gillis -4 Stephen Leaney -4 Tom Lehman -4 Kent Jones -4

