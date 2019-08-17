Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Par Scores

August 17, 2019 8:02 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Saturday
At En Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2.05 million
Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
Second Round
Suspended due to inclement weather
This 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
Scott McCarron 69-66—135 -9
Jay Haas 68-68—136 -8
Paul Broadhurst 71-66—137 -7
Tim Petrovic 69-68—137 -7
Paul Goydos 68-69—137 -7
Retief Goosen 72-66—138 -6
Colin Montgomerie 70-68—138 -6
Fred Couples 70-68—138 -6
Bernhard Langer 68-70—138 -6
Joe Durant 73-66—139 -5
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139 -5
Davis Love III 68-71—139 -5
Dudley Hart 74-66—140 -4
Tom Gillis 70-70—140 -4
Stephen Leaney 69-71—140 -4
John Daly 71-70—141 -3
Skip Kendall 71-70—141 -3
Ken Tanigawa 70-71—141 -3
Kenny Perry 68-73—141 -3
Tommy Armour III 73-69—142 -2
Wes Short, Jr. 72-70—142 -2
Glen Day 71-71—142 -2
Olin Browne 71-71—142 -2
Joey Sindelar 70-72—142 -2
Brian Cooper 70-72—142 -2
Gibby Gilbert III 70-72—142 -2
Gary Nicklaus 69-73—142 -2
Doug Garwood 73-70—143 -1
Billy Mayfair 72-71—143 -1
Bob Estes 71-72—143 -1
Jeff Maggert 70-73—143 -1
Esteban Toledo 70-73—143 -1
Jeff Sluman 73-71—144 E
Lee Janzen 73-71—144 E
John Huston 73-71—144 E
Blaine McCallister 71-73—144 E
Mike Goodes 70-74—144 E
David Toms 73-72—145 +1
Gene Sauers 73-72—145 +1
Corey Pavin 72-73—145 +1
Gavin Coles 71-74—145 +1
Larry Mize 74-72—146 +2
Bart Bryant 72-74—146 +2
Tom Byrum 71-75—146 +2
Greg Kraft 76-71—147 +3
Mark Calcavecchia 74-73—147 +3
Fred Funk 74-73—147 +3
Roger Rowland 72-75—147 +3
Kevin Baker 72-75—147 +3
Brad Bryant 76-72—148 +4
Michael Bradley 74-74—148 +4
Jerry Smith 74-74—148 +4
Mark Brooks 73-75—148 +4
Steve Pate 71-77—148 +4
Steve Jones 75-74—149 +5
David Frost 75-74—149 +5
Cliff Kresge 75-74—149 +5
Dan Forsman 74-75—149 +5
Carlos Franco 73-76—149 +5
Michael Allen 71-78—149 +5
Russ Cochran 77-73—150 +6
Mike Hulbert 74-78—152 +8
Leaders at suspension

Doug Barron -10

Scott McCarron -9

Scott Parel -9

David McKenzie -9

Advertisement

Marco Dawson -9

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Jay Haas -8

Duffy Waldorf -8

Billy Andrade -8

Miguel Angel Jiménez -8

Paul Broadhurst -7

Tim Petrovic -7

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Paul Goydos -7

Woody Austin -7

Retief Goosen -6

Colin Montgomerie -6

Fred Couples -6

Bernhard Langer -6

Steve Flesch -6

Chris DiMarco -6

Tommy Tolles -6

Joe Durant -5

Tom Pernice Jr. -5

Davis Love III -5

Kevin Sutherland -5

Dudley Hart -4

Tom Gillis -4

Stephen Leaney -4

Tom Lehman -4

Kent Jones -4

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US