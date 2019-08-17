PGA Tour Champions – DICK’S Sporting Goods Scores

|Saturday
|At En Joie GC
|Endicott, N.Y.
|Purse: $2.05 million
|Yardage: 6,994; Par 72 (37-35)
|Second Round
|Suspended due to inclement weather
|This 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday
|Scott McCarron
|69-66—135
|Jay Haas
|68-68—136
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-66—137
|Tim Petrovic
|69-68—137
|Paul Goydos
|68-69—137
|Retief Goosen
|72-66—138
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-68—138
|Fred Couples
|70-68—138
|Bernhard Langer
|68-70—138
|Joe Durant
|73-66—139
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-68—139
|Davis Love III
|68-71—139
|Dudley Hart
|74-66—140
|Tom Gillis
|70-70—140
|Stephen Leaney
|69-71—140
|John Daly
|71-70—141
|Skip Kendall
|71-70—141
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-71—141
|Kenny Perry
|68-73—141
|Tommy Armour III
|73-69—142
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-70—142
|Glen Day
|71-71—142
|Olin Browne
|71-71—142
|Joey Sindelar
|70-72—142
|Brian Cooper
|70-72—142
|Gibby Gilbert III
|70-72—142
|Gary Nicklaus
|69-73—142
|Doug Garwood
|73-70—143
|Billy Mayfair
|72-71—143
|Bob Estes
|71-72—143
|Jeff Maggert
|70-73—143
|Esteban Toledo
|70-73—143
|Jeff Sluman
|73-71—144
|Lee Janzen
|73-71—144
|John Huston
|73-71—144
|Blaine McCallister
|71-73—144
|Mike Goodes
|70-74—144
|David Toms
|73-72—145
|Gene Sauers
|73-72—145
|Corey Pavin
|72-73—145
|Gavin Coles
|71-74—145
|Larry Mize
|74-72—146
|Bart Bryant
|72-74—146
|Tom Byrum
|71-75—146
|Greg Kraft
|76-71—147
|Mark Calcavecchia
|74-73—147
|Fred Funk
|74-73—147
|Roger Rowland
|72-75—147
|Kevin Baker
|72-75—147
|Brad Bryant
|76-72—148
|Michael Bradley
|74-74—148
|Jerry Smith
|74-74—148
|Mark Brooks
|73-75—148
|Steve Pate
|71-77—148
|Steve Jones
|75-74—149
|David Frost
|75-74—149
|Cliff Kresge
|75-74—149
|Dan Forsman
|74-75—149
|Carlos Franco
|73-76—149
|Michael Allen
|71-78—149
|Russ Cochran
|77-73—150
|Mike Hulbert
|74-78—152
|Leaders at suspension
|Doug Barron
|-10
|Scott McCarron
|-9
|Scott Parel
|-9
|David McKenzie
|-9
|Marco Dawson
|-9
|Jay Haas
|-8
|Duffy Waldorf
|-8
|Billy Andrade
|-8
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-8
|Paul Broadhurst
|-7
|Tim Petrovic
|-7
|Paul Goydos
|-7
|Woody Austin
|-7
|Retief Goosen
|-6
|Colin Montgomerie
|-6
|Fred Couples
|-6
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|Steve Flesch
|-6
|Chris DiMarco
|-6
|Tommy Tolles
|-6
|Joe Durant
|-5
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-5
|Davis Love III
|-5
|Kevin Sutherland
|-5
|Dudley Hart
|-4
|Tom Gillis
|-4
|Stephen Leaney
|-4
|Tom Lehman
|-4
|Kent Jones
|-4
